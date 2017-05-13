Odisha to implement all reforms by July end, digitise 47 services

-
Among the services that would be uploaded online are registration of VAT, CST, professional tax, entry tax and entertainment tax, online filing of returns, online tax payment, power connection application, consent to establish and operate, property registration, application for trade license & renewal of license, application for change of land use, land allotment application and permission to draw water for industries.
At the last round of rankings under ‘Ease of Doing Business’, Odisha had tanked to the 11th slot, from seventh held earlier. The slip in ranking was despite the state’s improvement in overall score from 58 to 90. But, with the top states achieving a score between 93 and 98, Odisha is looking to improve its overall score as well to outpace its peers.
The evaluation framework by the Indian government for business reforms of 2017 would be guided by the feedback from the industries and the industries’ associations. Keeping this appraisal criterion in view, the respective government departments would take adequate measures to spread publicity about the reforms undertaken by the investor community during July-October. The quality of implementation of reforms is proposed to be vetted by the department secretaries.
To take stock of the implementation of the business reforms for 2017, the chief minister would take a bi-monthly review while the chief secretary will monitor their progress each month.
