One year of demonetisation: MSME sector is struggling for revival

A year after the note ban, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector is struggling for a revival. Manufacturers and traders, who earlier complained of a sudden dip in sales, are now finding it difficult to compete with bigger players since the goods and services tax (GST) roll-out. “Business main taklif ho rahi hai (We are facing difficulties in doing business). Production has fallen 30-35 per cent. The GST has made it more difficult for the smaller players to stay in competition,” says Arun Agarwal, senior vice-president of Federation of Rajasthan ...