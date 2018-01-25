Budget 2018 issues: After note ban, tax base, digital drive up, realty down
Ahead of Union Budget 2018-19, Business Standard takes a look at the impact of demonetisation on economy in one year
BS Web Team |
http://mybs.in/2VjsAB5
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU