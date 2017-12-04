Pensioners, India Inc may get tax breaks in Budget

The political message of Union Budget 2018-19 is expected to be consolidating the gains from the big-ticket changes of the past three years rather than introducing radical departures. This is the conclusion of top officials as the finance ministry wraps itself up in the veil of secrecy two months before the Budget is read in Parliament by the finance minister. However, the one area in which some changes could be possible is direct tax rates for the corporate sector.

Also a proposal the finance ministry has acknowledged it is working on is offering larger tax sops ...