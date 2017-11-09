Plywood, laminate industry in doldrums: High GST, chemicals prices hurt

The plywood
and laminates
industry has been in the doldrums, thanks to rising prices of phenol and other chemicals amid a sharp jump in crude oil
price and high goods and services (GST) rate of 28 per cent on plywood.
There has been a sharp drop in demand for plywood, so units have been working at a lower capacity, sales have declined, and there is a major threat of direct and indirect job losses.
Janak Ladhani, director at Mumbai-based Sonkamal Enterprise, one of the largest importers of crude oil
derivative phenol, said: “Phenol is used by the plywood
industry for joining thinner sheets of wood
according to category, and for lamination as well. Now, following a spurt in crude oil
prices, phenol prices have increased 18-20 per cent in two months. Add to that a 28 per cent rate of GST
on plywood.
These have hurt the plywood
and laminates
industry, also reducing demand for phenol and impacting the overall business sentiment in the chain.”
Over the past two months, the price of phenol in India has increased from Rs 68 a kg to Rs 80. During this period, the international price has gone up from $900 a tonne to $1,150. Phenol is used in plywood
and laminates.
Other chemicals used are methanol, formaldehyde and melamine. For laminates, the use of chemicals accounts for 40 per cent of the cost of production. In two months, the phenol price has gone up 20 per cent, while other chemicals are up around 30 per cent.
The size of India’s plywood
Industry is estimated at Rs 26,000 crore. And it has largely ventured in the northern belt of Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar, which supplies 60-65 per cent of the total plywood
production in India. The laminates
industry has an estimated size of Rs 7,000 crore. Plywood
requires lamination when used for furniture.
According to Rajesh Trehan, partner, Shreeram Wood, based in Yamuna Nagar, “due to a high GST
rate of 28 per cent, the demand for plywood
of all categories has fallen by 10-15 per cent since the implementation of GST.
There are 400-450 units here and many of them are working at lower capacities which is impacting business and employment.”
He proposes a sharp cut in GST
and says Gulf nations buy plywood
from China, even as the cost of Indian plywood
is quite competitive. So, the government should incentivise plywood
exports. That will help generate employment and increase farmers’ income.
After GST, thanks to lower demand, farmers’ realisations have also fallen.
Plywood
is made from the wood
of poplar and eucalyptus trees, grown across 500-600 km in Punjab, Haryana, Uttaranchal and UP. The farming of these is out of forest reservation and falls under agri plantation. Farmers plant these trees only to supply wood
to plywood
makers, mostly in the northern belt.
Since these plantations fall under agriculture, hundreds of thousands of farmers are said to have been doing farming of these trees and earn their livelihood. Trees take up to four years to mature before they can be cut for selling wood.
New plantations continue in rotation, improving ecology of the region, apart from generating income for farmers and creating employment.
Another Rajasthan-based plywood
maker said several units were under a small scale, claiming an excise exemption in the earlier regime while VAT was between 5 per cent and 14.5 per cent in different states. A sudden increase in tax rate to 28 per cent has hurt business significantly, and some units are even opting to deal in cash to stay out of the tax net and retain customers, helping them continue doing business, he added.
Even the organised sector demand (furniture makers, contractors) for plywood
has fallen 25 per cent, as there is an overall slump in the business of furniture, including for plywood
and laminates.
Jitendra Patel, MD of Ahmedabad-based Royal Touch Laminates, said: “The rising cost of chemicals has pushed prices of products up, and a fall in demand for laminates
due to a lower plywood
demand and overall slump in real estate has also impacted.” Laminates
attract 18 per cent GST.
In the pre-GST
era, total tax was 28 per cent. Gujarat supplies 20 per cent of the country’s laminates
from units based in Ahmedabad and Morbi.
