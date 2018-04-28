PM Narendra Modi, China's Xi Jinping boost ties at Mao's favourite retreat

-
ALSO READModi in China: Xi's new era, my New India dream to benefit world; updates Modi-Xi 'Informal Summit': Hopes of a big India-China reset are misplaced Modi-Xi Jinping summit: An honest try for better Sino-India ties; 10 points Modi-Xi Wuhan summit: Why Chinese media thinks it's a good idea; 10 points Congress slams BJP for not confronting China over Doklam; top developments
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held multiple meetings as part of an unprecedented two-day informal summit to “solidify” India-China ties and exchanged views on how the two countries could work together for the benefit of their people and the world.
The summit in Wuhan — the favourite holiday spot of Chinese leader Mao Zedong — is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties, which were hit by a 73-day-long Dokalam stand-off last year. Modi, who arrived in the central Chinese city early on Friday, began talks after Xi hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum here.
“The two leaders had a one-on-one meeting during which they exchanged views on solidifying our bilateral relationship,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
ALSO READ: Modi-Xi meet: Rahul asks PM to raise Doklam, CPEC during 'no agenda' visit
During the talks, Modi offered to host the next informal summit with Xi in India next year. “I will be happy, if in 2019, we can have such an informal summit in India,” Modi told Xi.
The Chinese president said he believed in future, they could meet in a format like this. “I believe in future, we will meet in a format like this, from time to time. I look forward to in-depth communication with your Excellency, and ensure we can build common understanding and help to take the China-India relationship to the next level,” Xi said.
Modi hailed the centuries-old Sino-India ties and said the two sides had a “big opportunity” to work together for the benefit of their people and the world.
He recalled that during the 2,000 years of history, India and China together provided momentum and strength to the global economy and dominated it for around 1,600 years. “The two countries together constituted for about 50 per cent of the global economy and another 50 per cent was shared by rest of the world for 1,600 years,” Modi said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU