PM Narendra Modi, China's Xi Jinping boost ties at Mao's favourite retreat

Press Trust of India  |  Wuhan 

Modi-Xi summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China's Wuhan City. Photo: @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held multiple meetings as part of an unprecedented two-day informal summit to “solidify” India-China ties and exchanged views on how the two countries could work together for the benefit of their people and the world.

The summit in Wuhan — the favourite holiday spot of Chinese leader Mao Zedong — is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties, which were hit by a 73-day-long Dokalam stand-off last year. Modi, who arrived in the central Chinese city early on Friday, began talks after Xi hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum here.

“The two leaders had a one-on-one meeting during which they exchanged views on solidifying our bilateral relationship,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

During the talks, Modi offered to host the next informal summit with Xi in India next year. “I will be happy, if in 2019, we can have such an informal summit in India,” Modi told Xi.

The Chinese president said he believed in future, they could meet in a format like this. “I believe in future, we will meet in a format like this, from time to time. I look forward to in-depth communication with your Excellency, and ensure we can build common understanding and help to take the China-India relationship to the next level,” Xi said.

Modi hailed the centuries-old Sino-India ties and said the two sides had a “big opportunity” to work together for the benefit of their people and the world.

He recalled that during the 2,000 years of history, India and China together provided momentum and strength to the global economy and dominated it for around 1,600 years. “The two countries together constituted for about 50 per cent of the global economy and another 50 per cent was shared by rest of the world for 1,600 years,” Modi said.
First Published: Sat, April 28 2018. 00:37 IST

