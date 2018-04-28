PM Narendra Modi, China's Xi Jinping boost ties at Mao's favourite retreat

Prime Minister and Chinese President on Friday held multiple meetings as part of an unprecedented two-day to “solidify” India- ties and exchanged views on how the two countries could work together for the benefit of their people and the world.

The summit in — the favourite holiday spot of Chinese leader Mao Zedong — is being seen as an effort by and to rebuild trust and improve ties, which were hit by a 73-day-long Dokalam stand-off last year. Modi, who arrived in the central Chinese city early on Friday, began talks after Xi hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum here.

“The two leaders had a one-on-one meeting during which they exchanged views on solidifying our bilateral relationship,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.





ALSO READ: Modi-Xi meet: Rahul asks PM to raise Doklam, CPEC during 'no agenda' visit

During the talks, Modi offered to host the next with Xi in next year. “I will be happy, if in 2019, we can have such an in India,” Modi told Xi.

The Chinese president said he believed in future, they could meet in a format like this. “I believe in future, we will meet in a format like this, from time to time. I look forward to in-depth communication with your Excellency, and ensure we can build common understanding and help to take the China- relationship to the next level,” Xi said.

Modi hailed the centuries-old Sino- ties and said the two sides had a “big opportunity” to work together for the benefit of their people and the world.

He recalled that during the 2,000 years of history, and together provided momentum and strength to the global economy and dominated it for around 1,600 years. “The two countries together constituted for about 50 per cent of the global economy and another 50 per cent was shared by rest of the world for 1,600 years,” Modi said.