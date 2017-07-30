RBI not the only central bank to get inflation forecast wrong: Rakesh Mohan

Rakesh Mohan, who had worked both in the finance ministry and the as economic secretary and a deputy governor, says that different functions of the two lead to tensions between them. He tells Indivjal Dhasmana that the government must give respect to the monetary policy committee that it has itself created and give it time to mature. The occasion of an interview was the coming release of the book on economic reforms by its very own author — The book — India Transformed, 25 years of economic reforms — edited by Rakesh Mohan has chapters authored by Montek Singh Ahluwalia, N R Narayana Murthy, Mukesh Ambani, C Rangarajan and Y V Reddy. Edited excerpts:

The book says that though economic reforms were triggered by the twin balance of payments and fiscal crisis, those were largely homegrown and were the result of technocratic consensus right through the 1980s. However, critics say that the reforms were thrust upon. Do you agree?

I don't agree with that at all. We need to look at the history of what went on in the government right from the early 1980s to 1990s, from the time that Mrs Gandhi came back to power. A number of committees were set up by the government during that period. The first one was the LK Jha committee, which was called the Economic Administration Reforms Commission; then there was the Arjun Sengupta committee on public sector reforms; the Narasimham committee on overall economic governance; and the Abid Hussain Committee on trade policy. The prices of most raw materials and intermediate products like cement, iron and steel, and non-ferrous metals, and of all drugs, were administered by the Bureau of Industrial Costs and Prices (BICP). Right through the 1980s, every Chairman of BICP, from Lovraj Kumar to Y K Alagh to Vijay Kelkar, recommended doing away with these administered prices and moving towards market determined ones.

During Rajiv Gandhi's time, a number of industrial reforms were done, in terms of partial industrial de-licensing, but these were really homoeopathic relative to what was done later. Similarly, on the trade side, more and more items were put on OGL in the late 1980s. Finally, when V P Singh was the finance minister under Rajiv Gandhi, he set up a committee to suggest long term fiscal policy, which was announced in Parliament. It was drafted by as Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance, along with Chief Economic Adviser Bimal Jalan, and aided and abetted by Montek Ahluwalia from the PMO.

That was when the concept of the VAT was introduced in the form of Modvat, which has finally culminated in the GST 30 years later. My point is that right through the 1980s, there was not even one economic policy report which went against this trend. The recommendations in each of these reports were timid relative to what happened in the 1990s, but there was an emerging consensus in a technocratic sense and also certain small continuous actions. It is also worth noting that all these reports were done by serving civil servants, including both government economists and IAS officers.

The book also says that reforms were carried out without causing any major disruptions. How do you categorise demonetisation in that respect? Was it a reform? If yes, it caused major disruptions...

This book is really about first 25 years of reforms and does not address the present time. Time will tell whether was a reform or not. It is little difficult to make a comment at present.

You talked about fiscal reforms when VP Singh was the finance minister. That time MODVAT came, which was the predecessor to Cenvat and state-level VAT and now GST. How do you evaluate the present GST regime?

I think that this is a reform which has taken too long to implement. It has taken ten years from the time that the GST idea was conceived. It was essential to do this reform. However, it is a pity that we have five rates. The ideal would actually be a single rate or may be two rates at most. But, to the extent that we are getting all the states on board, it is a very creditable step.

It is indeed difficult in a federal fiscal set-up to get such a consensus, in particular when the economic conditions are so disparate between states. In that sense, it is a major step forward. Who knows in the next few years we would be able to clean up the number different rates that are currently being levied. It is almost impossible to contemplate achievement of such a consensus among all the states and the federal government in the United States.

The book points out that agriculture has never caught the imagination of reform managers. In that respect, how do you assess the current farm distress in many parts of the country and demand for farm debt waiver which five states have already announced?

Let me give you a broader view than the current issue of the farm debt waiver. The issue really is two-fold. We have not focused adequately on agricultural development itself on the one hand, and nor on the generation of non-farm employment on the other. The latter is essential to enable an increase in agricultural productivity. We have clearly not done enough in terms of incentivising and promoting labour intensive manufacturing. One of the expectations at the time of reforms in the 1990s and right through has been that, as we correct the customs duty structure towards neutrality between different goods, India's comparative advantage of producing labour-intensive manufacturing goods would manifest itself.

As it did in Japan, Korea earlier and then in south-east Asia and China. Originally, this has just not happened. As a consequence, adequate growth in manufacturing employment has not taken place, and the shift of labour from agriculture to nonagricultural, particularly manufacturing activities has not accelerated since the early 1990s. This lack of shift has overburdened agriculture in the sense of the number of people dependent on it. The share of agriculture is now less than 15 per cent of the country's gross domestic product, yet half of the population is dependent on it. In that sense, it is not surprising that there is distress in agriculture. Second, consumption of agriculture produce has undergone a change as income of the people has increased over time. So, people have moved continuously from high consumption of cereals to more and more of fruits, vegetables, meat, milk, eggs, etc.

However, our image of agriculture has not kept pace with this change. We have not had concentrated policy attention to promoting diversification of agriculture. There has not been a nationwide policy to do research and development in agriculture and improve its productivity. There was earlier a whole thrust given to state-level agricultural universities, agricultural extension services providing information on productivity to farmers on a systematic basis, which helped usher in the green revolution in the 1970s. Now, we don't hear of such programmes. Third, as the chapter by Ashok Gulati in the book argues, whereas we are competitive globally in many items of farm produce, we don't have a consistent and sustained agriculture trade policy.

Also, we have not got our act together to improve the complicated supply chain needed for diversified agriculture like transportation, logistics and cold storage for many food produce such as fish, vegetables, fruits, dairy, eggs, meat. So, agriculture is full of problems. I do find it strange that agriculture does not get the kind of attention it deserves despite half of the population dependent on it and despite most members of Parliament coming from the rural areas.

You have talked about the lack of labour-intensive manufacturing in India. How do you assess Make in India programme in that respect?

It is extremely important to have this kind of thrust on Make in India. However, I have not seen policy measures which will actually make ‘Make in India’ fructify. Yes, certain policy measures have been taken such as opening up of the defence sector to private investment, both domestic and foreign, but I don't really see significant industry wide measures to promote Make in India, particularly labour using industries. We have one structural problem that affects manufacturing, particularly labour intensive manufacturing.

It is that we have a particular form of Dutch disease (the negative impact on an of anything that gives rise to a sharp inflow of foreign currency, such as the discovery of large oil reserves.) In our case, we have a peculiar Dutch disease. First, we have a constant flow of dollars or foreign exchange earnings through remittances of hard working Indians abroad. For the last ten years, these have been constant at about 3-3.5 per cent of GDP every year. This is a kind of free money that is in the current account.

Second, another source of forex inflow of a similar constant 3-3.5 per cent of GDP comes through invisible — IT, BPO etc. services. So, we have had net forex inflow of something like 6-7 per cent of GDP from these two sources, with no corresponding contra entries in terms of imports. So even when we have a small current account deficit of 1-1.5 percent of GDP, we have a large merchandise trade deficit at 8-9 per cent of GDP. This is the large difference between the goods we import and those we export. This tells us that from the point of view of manufacturing we are not very competitive. Our exchange rates have been highly over-valued from the point of view of manufacturing.

In labour-intensive industries such as clothing, shoes, hand tools, furnishings, household goods, and the like, the buyer is not concerned where such standardised goods come from: she is mainly concerned with quality and is very price-sensitive, unlike the situation with high value and high technology goods. So the exchange rate plays a crucial part here. So, when we talk of Make in India, we should take a holistic look and see what kind of promotional measures are to be taken. I know that Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya has been talking of these measures to promote labour intensive manufacturing, including coastal economic zones, but I don't see that happening as of now.

You talked about fiscal reforms and in that respect, many say that farm debt waiver given by the UPA-2, coupled with a stimulus package to industries, left an adverse impact on fiscal imbalance over the subsequent years. Now, the demand for farm debt waiver is being made by farmers that could disturb states' fiscal balance this time. How do you see this?

I have not seen the numbers, so I would not be able to make a precise comment. Overall, I would say we need to be careful in taking any measures that erode the credit culture. Critics point to the big guys who have resulted in huge non-performing assets of banks. We have to understand the causes for NPAs and demand for a waiver in agriculture. In both agriculture and industry if there are exogenous reasons that led to distress, say the drought in farms and excess capacity in steel, then the measures to address the sufferings should be thought of. But, if there are cases where exogenous factors are not there and people are defaulting, then different policy measures are required.

How do you evaluate banks taking recourse to insolvency to settle disputes?

We missed acting on a law on insolvency and bankruptcy in the 1990s. There was a committee in 1994-95 headed by Jagmohan Bajaj of which I was a member. We had proposed the design of a bankruptcy Act at that time. It should have been done in the mid-1990s. I am glad that this has finally been done after more than 20 years by this government. In a dynamic world, there will always be external conditions that land some industries in trouble, and others where bad management has the same effect. You need a mechanism to address these industries and activities. When a company goes bankrupt, there must be a system for its organised restructuring so that its assets, both capital and labour are put back to work quickly.

The equity owners and lenders have to take haircuts in a systematic manner for this to take place. For example, when PanAm went bankrupt in the 1980s, its planes did not stop flying. The company died but the planes got repainted under the colours of other airlines and the pilots, stewardesses, engineers, ground staff got employed by the successor airlines. What happens is when a particular company goes bankrupt, the activity does not stop. The sooner it is worked out, the better it is for the company, for workers and the Time will tell how successful we would be with the insolvency process.

SBI head Arundhati Bhattacharya recently said that we don't have an eco system for insolvency to settle these disputes banks have with these NPA accounts. NCLT does not have benches specifically for these. What is your take?

All this takes time. It takes time for an institution to build up. I am not pessimistic on this. Say for example public private partnership was started in the 1990s, and lots of professionals came up. We have chapters in the book on that by NK Singh, Jessica Seddon and Vinayak Chatterjee. So, I think professionals will come up in the insolvency area as well to turn around the companies in distress. But, it will take some time.

But PPP led to twin balance sheet problems, from which banks and private sector are yet to recover. Do you think the experiment has failed?

As you will see from chapters on PPP in the book, there has been learning from this experience. We have to be clear where PPP is appropriate and where it is less appropriate. If in areas of infrastructure there are many externalities such as land acquisition where the government is supposed to take a lead role, private participation may not be necessary.

So, if you see the United States and Europe, there is almost no private participation in roads, while telecom and power are almost all private. And then there are issues as to how to structure of contracts, risks and what kind of a mix of debt and equity is required.

You had worked in both the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India. Of late, there have been differences between them over the issue of the formal meeting of the members of monetary policy committee with finance ministry officials, inflation forecasting etc. How do you see these differences?

There are always some degrees of tensions between the central banks and the finance ministries because they have different functions. It is natural. Sometimes these become intense, sometimes not that intense. In the case of the current situation, it is this government which has done monetary policy reforms, set up a monetary policy committee and has given an inflation targeting and monetary policy framework to This is a new situation, this is a new framework. It will evolve.

But, it should be noted that it is the government that has given the this clear objective for monetary policy. The Governor is not a sole decision maker now: it is the independent MPC. The government itself has given these powers to MPC. So it must respect the institution it has set up and given it time to mature.

What about errors in inflation forecasting by

So far as inflation forecasting is concerned, most forecasting agencies in the world have encountered problems with inflation forecasting in recent years. This is as true of the IMF and of the US Federal Reserve. They have been consistently wrong in expecting inflation to go up in the last couple of years. Despite continuing economic recovery in the North Atlantic, and labour market tightening, inflation is refusing to go up! We are not the only country where the central bank has gone wrong in forecasting inflation.