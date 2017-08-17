TRENDING ON BS
Revenue department probes source of data on black money: Jaitley

The revenue figures and the potential revenue gain figures were based on ongoing probes

Press Trust of India 

Union Minister for Finance, Defence and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the ongoing probes of and notices to depositors of unexplained money after note ban were among the sources to collate information about black money that figured in PM Modi’s I-Day address. “The revenue figures and the potential revenue gain figures were based on ongoing probes, notices, responses (received by) the CBDT and the revenue wing,” he said. 

