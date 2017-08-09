Road Monetisation: Geographical contiguity to be the main criterion

Geographical contiguity will be the prime criterion, besides the volume of traffic, for project selection in the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI’s) roll-out of the first set of highway projects for monetisation. According to an official, after several rounds of discussions with international pension funds — probable suitors for these monetisation projects — the NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have decided to bid out these contracts on the basis of continuity of stretches of roads. For instance, instead of offering ...