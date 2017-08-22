Road monetisation to make a small beginning this year

The first tranche of toll-operate-transfer (TOT) projects awarded this year may also be its last because the process has been delayed by a month. The National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI’s) board has found the bank guarantee component of the projects to be “very high” and sought its revision. The board was yet to approve the monetisation projects and once approved next month, the first project could be awarded only by December, officials said. The Ministry of Road Transport is of the view that the NHAI should establish the ...