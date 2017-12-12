Migration to cities continues; 80% households show no change: Survey

Almost 78 per cent of households reported an increase in the water table after building water conservation structures under MGNREGA. This saw an 11 per cent increase in rural incomes. However, this did not put a stopper on Around 80 per cent households did not show any change in rural migraion, while 20 per cent reported a dip, according to the survey conducted by (IEG) for the rural development.

The survey was conducted by IEG in 30 districts spread over 21 states and 14 agro-climatic zones. Around 1,200 (40 from each district) beneficiary households of were covered through structured a questionnaire.

In all the 30 districts, around 18 per cent households, which were beneficiaries of the (NRM) component under MGNREGA, reported migration with a range varying from 8 per cent in Mahendergarh (Haryana) to 40 per cent in Nainital (Uttaranchal).

“The percentage of migrating households fell in six of the 30 districts covered in the survey, the highest being 10 per cent in Jalna in Maharashtra. In 24 districts percentage of migrating households did not change,” the survey said.

The selection of districts was based on expenditure per worker on component.

The component under MGNREGA included works related to soil and water conservation, ground water recharge, irrigation related works, drainage related works, plantation related etc and building of farm ponds etc.

Of the more than 150 types of works permitted to be takeb under MGNREGA, almost 100 are related to natural resource management, which also corners a majority of the total annual expenditure under the programme.

The first-of-its-kind survey, which attempts to analyse the impact of (NRM) component under MGNREGA on rural lives also showed that cereal productivity increased by 11.5 per cent and vegetable productivity rose by 32.3 per cent in households in areas where such assests were created under MGNREGA.

Around 76 per cent of the households surveyed said that water conservation and other such kind of assets created under MGNREGA was of very good quality.

Around 73 per cent of the respondents said that they themselves were actively involved in maintenance of assets created under MGNREGA on individual land.

The survey also found that in many regions (districts and blocks in the district), average wage earned by NREGA workers per day is lower than the market wage rate, while in some it is even lower than the minimum wage rate.

On delayed payment, the survey did find instances of delay in wage payment beyond the mandatory 15 days in some cases but the delay was more acute in payment of material costs than wages.

Around 75 per cent of the material cost under MGNREGA is contributed by the Centre while the rest is by states.

The delay in this count (material cost) could also be because of states failure to release their share of material expenditure, the survey said.

The study also showed that income of poor households rose by 11 per cent and farm productivity by up to 32 per cent due to various works carried out under the MGNREGS.

The expenditure under MGNREGA in the last three years (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18) has been the highest ever since its inception in 2006. It was scooped up to cover all districts of the country from April, 2008.

With agency inputs