Service tax can't be imposed in J&K, says tribunal of pre-GST levy

A tribunal has rejected indirect tax authorities’ demand to levy for goods transported to Jammu and Kashmir on the The case was from the earlier regime, prior to rollout of the current goods and services tax (GST). Experts say such a dispute would not arise in the regime. A company supplying petroleum products had got a notice for services given by a goods transport agency in J&K between April 2011 and September 2014. The company contended that service tax, imposed since 1994, excluded the state of J&K; hence, no such levy was possible. To which, the authorities said the tax should have been deducted by the company on the Generally, the seller of a service was liable to pay tax after deducting it from the service recipient. Under reverse charge, the buyer was to deduct the before paying the service provider and to send on the tax amount to the government. The matter was settled in favour of the authorities by an order of the commissioner of service tax, Noida.

The company was told to pay of Rs 20 million and alike penalty. It then petitioned the Customs, Excise and Appellate Tribunal at Allahabad.