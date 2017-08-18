Soybean prices not expected to rise despite low acreage: Industry

Though in might have planted in lesser area in response to falling returns, if industry players are to be believed prices aren’t expected to show a big rise even in 2017-18 on the back of strong carryover stocks and weak global edible oil markets.

The Centre’s recent move to raise import duties on crude edible oils to 15 per cent, from 7.5 per cent, and that of refined oils to 25 per cent, from 15 per cent, will only have a temporary impact on prices and the overall sentiment will continue to remain bearish as the market seems to have factored in the drop, traders said.

The carryover stocks are estimated to be around 2-3 million tonnes from last year’s crop.

The critical differentiator in this could be the weather conditions in western and parts of over the next few weeks and if the dry spell continues, it might have an adverse impact on the final output, thereby, pushing up prices.



However, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the dry spell over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada and Vidharbha in Maharashtra, parts of Chhattisgarh could be over in the next few days as an approaching cyclone from the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger a revival of

Falling rates and diminishing returns from one of the main crops grown in the western parts of the state was being blamed for the widespread farmers’ agitation that claimed six lives in police firing in June.

The open market price of soybeans in Indore and its adjoining mandis (local markets) had dropped closer to its (MSP) of Rs 3,050 per quintal and even lower in some places. On Thursday, it was trading at around Rs 2,900-3,000 per quintal.

The prices have remained at around Rs 3,000 per quintal since 2015, thereby, impacting the economy of the Malwa-Nimar region where the crop is majorly grown.

“I don’t anticipate any big change in prices this season as any possible shortfall in production could be compensated by good carryover stocks, but only if weather does not turn adverse in the coming weeks,” Rajesh Agarwal, a former chairman of Indore-based Processors Association of (SOPA) and old industry hand said.

Agarwal said even the processing industry is not expected to benefit from falling prices as they are already functioning at less than 50 per cent capacity for the last several years.

acreage in Madhya Pradesh, which is the country’s biggest producer, has fallen to 4.8 million hectares in 2017-18, as against 5.3 million hectares in 2016-17 as in and around state in Hoshangabad, Harda, Sehore, Nasurullaganj and other areas have opted to plant and other crops, in lieu of the continued price fall with regard to soybeans.

Even traders believe that prices of are unlikely to see a rise.

“Even if the total availability of soybeans falls by 10 per cent as compared to last year, there shouldn’t be any problem and prices might not rise by much,” said a trader.

Global prices of soy oil and palm oil have dropped sharply in the last few months due to bumper palm production in Malaysia.





All Soybeans Production in Million Tonnes



Year Production 2012-13 14.66 2013-14 11.86 2014-15 10.37 2015-16 8.57 2016-17* 13.79 In such a scenario, unless the Indian crop suffers from a big damage, retail prices aren’t expected to see much change. The prevailing condition is going to add to the troubles of and – the two states which have seen maximum farmers’ agitation this year due to fall in prices.

*As per fourth advanced estimate

Source: Ministry of Agriculture