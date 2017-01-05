States under UDAY issue bonds worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore, cover 83% of debt

The 12 states that have signed up for Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) have issued bonds totalling Rs 1.83 lakh crore. The bonds issued have helped service 83 per cent of the cumulative debt of the state-owned discoms. Rajasthan, which has the highest exposure of the discoms’ debt, issued bonds worth Rs 70,525 crore, which is 91 per cent of their debt. Haryana has issued bonds worth Rs 25,000 crore till November 2016. The aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses of the state continue to be high at 28.8 per cent. Jammu & Kashmir the highest AT&C losses at 71 per ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?