TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Lalmatia, a tale of sudden success and tragedy
Business Standard

States under UDAY issue bonds worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore, cover 83% of debt

AT&C loss still remains high for most states

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

The 12 states that have signed up for Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) have issued bonds totalling Rs 1.83 lakh crore. The bonds issued have helped service 83 per cent of the cumulative debt of the state-owned discoms. Rajasthan, which has the highest exposure of the discoms’ debt, issued bonds worth Rs 70,525 crore, which is 91 per cent of their debt. Haryana has issued bonds worth Rs 25,000 crore till November 2016. The aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses of the state continue to be high at 28.8 per cent. Jammu & Kashmir the highest AT&C losses at 71 per ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

States under UDAY issue bonds worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore, cover 83% of debt

AT&C loss still remains high for most states

AT&C loss still remains high for most states The 12 states that have signed up for Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) have issued bonds totalling Rs 1.83 lakh crore. The bonds issued have helped service 83 per cent of the cumulative debt of the state-owned discoms. Rajasthan, which has the highest exposure of the discoms’ debt, issued bonds worth Rs 70,525 crore, which is 91 per cent of their debt. Haryana has issued bonds worth Rs 25,000 crore till November 2016. The aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses of the state continue to be high at 28.8 per cent. Jammu & Kashmir the highest AT&C losses at 71 per ... image
Business Standard
177 22

States under UDAY issue bonds worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore, cover 83% of debt

AT&C loss still remains high for most states

The 12 states that have signed up for Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) have issued bonds totalling Rs 1.83 lakh crore. The bonds issued have helped service 83 per cent of the cumulative debt of the state-owned discoms. Rajasthan, which has the highest exposure of the discoms’ debt, issued bonds worth Rs 70,525 crore, which is 91 per cent of their debt. Haryana has issued bonds worth Rs 25,000 crore till November 2016. The aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses of the state continue to be high at 28.8 per cent. Jammu & Kashmir the highest AT&C losses at 71 per ...

image
Business Standard
177 22