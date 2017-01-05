States under UDAY issue bonds worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore, cover 83% of debt

AT&C loss still remains high for most states

The 12 states that have signed up for Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) have issued bonds totalling Rs 1.83 lakh crore. The bonds issued have helped service 83 per cent of the cumulative debt of the state-owned discoms. Rajasthan, which has the highest exposure of the discoms’ debt, issued bonds worth Rs 70,525 crore, which is 91 per cent of their debt. Haryana has issued bonds worth Rs 25,000 crore till November 2016. The aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses of the state continue to be high at 28.8 per cent. Jammu & Kashmir the highest AT&C losses at 71 per ...

Shreya Jai