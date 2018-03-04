Statsguru: The anatomy of India's GDP growth

The first Advance Estimates of national income, released in January, projected that will recover steadily in the second half of 2017-18. The second Advance Estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation last week showed that did actually cross the psychologically significant 7 per cent-mark in the third quarter of 2017-18. As a result, estimates for both gross domestic product and gross value added have been revised upwards, as shown in Chart 1. Chart 2 shows the salutary impact Q3 has had after Q1 growth slumped below the 6 per cent-mark. Chart 3 provides the sectoral break-up of growth over FY17 and FY18. Overall, compared to FY17, growth in FY18 has been driven by trade, financial services and public administration. While these were the outstanding performers, equally heartening was the rebound in the sector. growth in FY18 may have fallen short of the growth in FY17, yet, as shown in Chart 4, there have been a sharp improvement over the first quarter, when there was an actual contraction.

The recovery is being widely attributed to the disruptive impacts of the goods and services lessening over time. Chart 5 shows the quarterly break-up of growth in and financial services sectors.