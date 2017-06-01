Steel gets a boost as govt steps in to support demand

Govt is coming out with a policy to provide preference to domestically manufactured iron and steel

In a way, 2005 was the year of memoranda of understanding for steel. Mega greenfield projects were set to add more than 100 million tonnes of capacity. So, when the government came out with the National Steel Policy the same year that set a goal of 100 million tonnes in production by 2019-20, it was seen as an easy target. The installed capacity in India today, the third largest steel producer globally, is 122 million tonnes. However, even though India has surpassed its target capacity, the utilisation in the sector is 75-80 per cent. In that backdrop, how realistic is the target ...

Ishita Ayan Dutt