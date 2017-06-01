TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Industry's last chance to register for GST
Business Standard

Steel gets a boost as govt steps in to support demand

Govt is coming out with a policy to provide preference to domestically manufactured iron and steel

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

In a way, 2005 was the year of memoranda of understanding for steel. Mega greenfield projects were set to add more than 100 million tonnes of capacity. So, when the government came out with the National Steel Policy the same year that set a goal of 100 million tonnes in production by 2019-20, it was seen as an easy target. The installed capacity in India today, the third largest steel producer globally, is 122 million tonnes. However, even though India has surpassed its target capacity, the utilisation in the sector is 75-80 per cent. In that backdrop, how realistic is the target ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Steel gets a boost as govt steps in to support demand

Govt is coming out with a policy to provide preference to domestically manufactured iron and steel

Govt is coming out with a policy to provide preference to domestically manufactured iron and steel In a way, 2005 was the year of memoranda of understanding for steel. Mega greenfield projects were set to add more than 100 million tonnes of capacity. So, when the government came out with the National Steel Policy the same year that set a goal of 100 million tonnes in production by 2019-20, it was seen as an easy target. The installed capacity in India today, the third largest steel producer globally, is 122 million tonnes. However, even though India has surpassed its target capacity, the utilisation in the sector is 75-80 per cent. In that backdrop, how realistic is the target ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Steel gets a boost as govt steps in to support demand

Govt is coming out with a policy to provide preference to domestically manufactured iron and steel

In a way, 2005 was the year of memoranda of understanding for steel. Mega greenfield projects were set to add more than 100 million tonnes of capacity. So, when the government came out with the National Steel Policy the same year that set a goal of 100 million tonnes in production by 2019-20, it was seen as an easy target. The installed capacity in India today, the third largest steel producer globally, is 122 million tonnes. However, even though India has surpassed its target capacity, the utilisation in the sector is 75-80 per cent. In that backdrop, how realistic is the target ...

image
Business Standard
177 22