Steel gets a boost as govt steps in to support demand

In a way, 2005 was the year of memoranda of understanding for steel. Mega greenfield projects were set to add more than 100 million tonnes of capacity. So, when the government came out with the National Steel Policy the same year that set a goal of 100 million tonnes in production by 2019-20, it was seen as an easy target. The installed capacity in India today, the third largest steel producer globally, is 122 million tonnes. However, even though India has surpassed its target capacity, the utilisation in the sector is 75-80 per cent. In that backdrop, how realistic is the target ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?