Still not not paid taxes on Bitcoin gains? I-T notice could be on the way

While like Bitcoin are gaining popularity, there is still lack of clarity on how they should be taxed. Many buyers of cryptocurrencies, therefore, don’t pay on the gains they make on selling them.

Software developer Pawan Bharti recently sold Bitcoin worth Rs 55,000 after his investment doubled. “Neither my friends nor I am aware that we need to pay on these gains,” says Bharti. He is planning to invest the money in fixed-income instruments.

experts, however, say that investors are obliged to pay on their gains in “What investors don’t realise is that the Income Act may not cover the taxation of specifically. But there are provisions that cover all kinds of income and gains,” says Archit Gupta, chief executive officer, ClearTax. The definition of capital assets under Section 2 (14) is broad enough to include any investment in crypto currencies.

The taxation of will depend on the purpose for which an individual buys it, say experts. If a person has purchased a virtual currency to pay for goods, then there should be no It’s as good as cash in the wallet that one uses for transactions. But the use of for such payments is less common. Most people buy it to make a profit on price changes.

Any profit arising out of the sale of can be construed as capital gains, according to experts. “Accordingly, the capital gains will be applicable depending upon the holding period of such investments,” says Suresh Surana, founder, RSM Astute Consulting Group. If these are held as an investment for three years or more, the gains will be considered as long-term capital gains. The investor will need to pay 20 per cent after considering indexation benefit. If an individual sells it within a shorter time period, the gains will be treated as short-term capital gains. The profit will be clubbed with the investor's income and he will have to pay depending on his income slab.

If the transactions in bitcoins are substantial and frequent, it could be said that the individual is trading in bitcoins. The treatment would then change and the gains made would be considered as business income. It means the is payable according to the applicable slab rates of the investor. There is no clear definition of what constitutes “frequent” transactions. experts say it would vary from case to case. If it is a business income, the investor would also need to pay advance tax, failing which there would be a penalty.