Still not not paid taxes on Bitcoin gains? I-T notice could be on the way

While virtual currencies
like Bitcoin are gaining popularity, there is still lack of clarity on how they should be taxed. Many buyers of cryptocurrencies, therefore, don’t pay tax
on the gains they make on selling them.
Software developer Pawan Bharti recently sold Bitcoin worth Rs 55,000 after his investment doubled. “Neither my friends nor I am aware that we need to pay tax
on these gains,” says Bharti. He is planning to invest the money in fixed-income instruments.
Tax
experts, however, say that investors are obliged to pay tax
on their gains in virtual currencies.
“What investors don’t realise is that the Income Tax
Act may not cover the taxation of virtual currencies
specifically. But there are provisions that cover all kinds of income and gains,” says Archit Gupta, chief executive officer, ClearTax. The definition of capital assets under Section 2 (14) is broad enough to include any investment in crypto currencies.
The taxation of virtual currencies
will depend on the purpose for which an individual buys it, say experts. If a person has purchased a virtual currency to pay for goods, then there should be no tax.
It’s as good as cash in the wallet that one uses for transactions. But the use of virtual currencies
for such payments is less common. Most people buy it to make a profit on price changes.
Any profit arising out of the sale of virtual currencies
can be construed as capital gains, according to tax
experts. “Accordingly, the capital gains tax
will be applicable depending upon the holding period of such investments,” says Suresh Surana, founder, RSM Astute Consulting Group. If these are held as an investment for three years or more, the gains will be considered as long-term capital gains. The investor will need to pay 20 per cent tax
after considering indexation benefit. If an individual sells it within a shorter time period, the gains will be treated as short-term capital gains. The profit will be clubbed with the investor's income and he will have to pay tax
depending on his income tax
slab.
If the transactions in bitcoins are substantial and frequent, it could be said that the individual is trading in bitcoins. The tax
treatment would then change and the gains made would be considered as business income. It means the tax
is payable according to the applicable slab rates of the investor. There is no clear definition of what constitutes “frequent” transactions. Tax
experts say it would vary from case to case. If it is a business income, the investor would also need to pay advance tax, failing which there would be a penalty.
In case you have losses, tax
experts say don’t set them off or carry them forward. Many expect Central Board of Direct Taxation to notify rules on taxation of virtual currencies
soon.
Bitcoin debut on stock exchange
Bitcoin made its debut on a major bourse on Sunday, opening at $15,000 per unit at the Chicago board options exchange.
Around 23:20 GMT, the price of the currency had risen to $15,940 dollars on a futures contract scheduled for settlement on January 17 according to data provided by the Chicago board options exchange (Cboe). This was still far short of its highs of $17,000 on other non-regulated online platforms last week.
The Cboe website was down at the time of the debut.
