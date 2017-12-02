The baton of accountability in NREGA passes on

There is an ongoing Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court between Swaraj Abhiyan versus Union of India concerning drought and the lack of functioning of social security systems such as the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the National Rural Employment Act (NREGA). The next hearing of the case is on December 5.

One of the main issues in the case is the consistent violation of the worker's rights to timely wages. The NREGA mandates that every worker must receive her wages within 15 days of completion of a workweek, failing which a delay compensation is to be paid at a rate of ...