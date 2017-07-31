Transition pangs: A month on, GST is still a work in progress

A month on, the new indirect tax regime is still a work in progress. Businesses — big and small — are slowly coming to terms with higher compliance requirements, but are yet to figure out the full impact on their financials. GST: India Inc sees long-term benefits despite short-term disruptions The picture remains hazy for India Inc a month after the goods and services tax (GST) was introduced. Companies across sectors from fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to retailing, real estate and construction say they are grappling with transition challenges as trade, ...