Truck makers face GST overload

The goods and services tax (GST) has caused a slowdown in demand for commercial vehicles as transporters grapple with a fall in haulage rates. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles have been the worst performing segment of the automobile industry in the April-June quarter, with a 32 per cent contraction in sales to dealers. The two top players, Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, reported double-digit declines in sales. “There has been a decline in haulage rates since the imposition of the GST. Almost 20 per cent of the logistics industry’s fleet is ...