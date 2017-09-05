UP to clock record sugar output of 9.7 mn tonnes in upcoming season: Icra

is reportedly heading for a new record of production for the 2017-18 season, which begins next month.

A recent study from rating agency Icra estimated the state's production to stand at 9.7 million tonnes (mt) in the upcoming this year. Meanwhile, data compiled by the All India Trade Association pegged the state's output at 8.7 mt during 2016-17. This indicates mills in UP would produce 11.5 per cent more in the coming or nearly four times the state's own consumption.

"Domestic production for the full during 2018 is likely to increase by 18-20 per cent to 24-24.5 mt, driven principally by a recovery in cane availability in and North Karnataka, besides support from monsoons. production in is expected to increase to a new high of around 9.7 mt. However, production in South and Tamil Nadu is likely to remain impacted by consecutive seasons of poor rain," stated the study compiled by

Farmers in UP adopted the high-yielding Co0238 cane a few years ago.

"Sowing under this high yielding variety of cane is significantly higher this year. So, despite a marginal increase in acreage, cane output is set to increase in the upcoming during 2017-18. So, production in would definitely set a new record in the coming year. At this point, however, it is difficult to assess a particular figure (of output)," said Abinash Verma, Director General, Indian Mills Association.

Large mills in UP have decided to advance cane by up to two weeks to check early-variety cane diversion to units (kolhus) and khandsari factories. In the absence of active mills, farmers, especially in western UP, harvest early varieties of cane and supply them to and khandsari units.

"Now, farmers have realised that mills' financial problems have eased, resulting in timely payment. With higher cane output estimated this year, mills might see an extended by one month. Hence, output in is heading for a new record," said B J Maheshwari, Director, Dwarikesh Industries.

Meanwhile, cane sowing reported a marginal increase to 2.33 million hectares this year, from 2.3 million hectares last year. With an increase in cane availability in UP, and Karnataka, the country's overall output is estimated to rest at a little over 25 mt for the 2017-18 season, compared to 20.3 mt in the year-ago period.