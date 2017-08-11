Urgent need for efficient energy access to the deprived: Eco Survey

Lauding the efforts of the government for the right pace in achieving the goals of agreement, the Economic Survey 2017 emphasised the urgent need to shift focus towards sustainable access for the deprived. While the Survey supported the renewable growth in the country, it also warned against the several perils of too much renewable.

It said the social cost of renewable was thrice that of at Rs 11 per unit. This, it said is imperative to be noted as India progresses aggressively in renewable capacity addition so as to not burden the consumers.

“While investments in renewable is crucial for India to meet its climate change goals, such investment be made at a calibrated pace looking into the total cost accrued to the society,” it said.

The Survey highlighted the detrimental effect of growing renewable over based capacity and rising NPAs in the same. It said high amount of renewable would render a part of the assets in conventional generation plants idle or result in them being used at a much lower level capacity.

“The stranding of assets can have implications for the banking system depending on their exposure to the sector. In a situation where the banking system is already facing a stressed assets problem, stranding of assets could have considerable impacts,” it said.

The CEA noted that 49 per cent of households still use firewood for cooking and similar is the case with access to electricity. “Access to is intertwined with the various other economic and social developmental objectives such as poverty alleviation, health, industrialisation, education, provision of communication infrastructure, and climate change mitigation among others,” said the CEA in the chapter titled Climate Change, Sustainable Development and in Economic Survey-II.

The Survey noted several schemes of the government are helping in improving the situation. for distribution, (PAHAL) scheme for direct transfer of subsidies and for rural household electrification were hailed as successful initiatives.

It also said that to ensure 100 per cent access to its population and bridge the 'development deficit gap', all cleaner sources need to be tapped.

The Survey noted that the ratio pertaining to electricity generation was around 5.9 per cent of total advances (outstanding) of Rs 4,73,815 crore. The total advances to sector were Rs 5,732 crore with an ratio of 19.8 per cent.