Volatility in IIP may still be there

While a total of 189 new items such as have beefed up the revamped Index of Industrial Production (IIP), indirect taxes have been excluded from the price of items in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in a bid to insulate it from fiscal policy.

But, the inherent nature of volatility in the may not be addressed completely even as the new method of measuring capital goods in value terms is expected to reduce it somewhat.

Capital goods are now being captured in terms of a 'work in progress' calculation which will see data be collected in value terms. With many of these having a production process spanning more than a month, continuous production will be accounted for and fluctuations in the capital production data is expected to be addressed.

Chief statistician TCA Anant said will continue to remain intrinsically volatile owing to the inherent nature of output measurements which may be affected due to economical or socio-political changes.

So far as is concerned, the impact of the goods and services tax (GST), slated to be rolled out from July, will not be seen on it. But the impact would be there on the consumer price index based inflation, Anant said.

He said would be closer to (PPI) now. PPI, that measures price movements received by domestic producers, is widely tracked in advanced countries.

The moves are among a slew of changes made to the two indexes, launched on Friday by the government.

The of calculation for both have been updated to 2011-12 from the earlier 2004-05 in line with the new gross domestic product (GDP) and the consumer price index (CPI) series.

For long, economists and think-tanks have been pitching for release of new time series of IIP, so that GDP numbers can be based on more accurate and realistic data.



There has been demand to update the base years more frequently, Anant said. The latest changes happened after a span of eight years.

The push to better map modern consumer interests have seen the focus on consumer goods. While the number of item groups in the consumer durables segment doubled from 43 to 86, that for non-durables grew to 100 from 89.

A new category for infrastructure and construction goods has also been introduced with 29 item groups.

Overall, among the three broad sectors of manufacturing, electricity and mining covered under the index, the dominant manufacturing sector has seen its weightage increased from 75 to more than 77 per cent.

However, the number of Capital goods item groups have been decreased from 73 to 67 in the index.

The largest reduction has been with the 88 item groups under basic goods coming down to 15 in the newly reclassified Primary Goods category.

The source of data for the index has also been streamlined with old factories which had stopped production years back, weeded out from the list, DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek said.

The sample size for each item has also been increased with at least 4 factories reporting data for each.

Also, the selection of items have also been done at the three digit level of the National Industrial Classification- 2004 as compared to the two digit level earlier.

While the item basket under has been increased to 697 from the earlier 676, 146 old items have been dropped with the inclusion of 199 new items.Manufacturing products will continue to make up the bulk of the index with 564 items. A significant change has been the introduction of 22 product groups under the category up from the 12 earlier.

A separate Food Index has also been launched with the aim of better mapping food inflation, which has consistently stood out as a driver for inflation in the

The index will be boosted by the introduction of seven new fruits including Pomegranate and Jack Fruit as well as nine new vegetable items ranging from carrot, radish to cucumber.