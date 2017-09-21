JUST IN
Working with FinMin, NITI Aayog to resolve exporters' issues: Suresh Prabhu

Prabhu said that ensuring growth of exports was the priority of the ministry

Press Trust of India 

Suresh Prabhu, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, is still regarded as one of the best power ministers by industry.
Suresh Prabhu

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said he was closely working with the finance ministry and NITI Aayog to resolve exporters’ issues to boost shipments and generate jobs.
 
Prabhu said that ensuring growth of exports was the priority of the ministry. “Addressing blockage of working capital, speeding up refunds of taxes paid by exporters and making incentives for exporters more attractive,” he said in a series of tweets.

 
The minister added they were working closely with the NITI Aayog to devise a strategic road map for generating employment through exports. The commerce ministry is also holding consultations with exporters to review the foreign trade policy. 
First Published: Thu, September 21 2017. 01:58 IST

