Working with FinMin, NITI Aayog to resolve exporters' issues: Suresh Prabhu

on Wednesday said he was closely working with the finance ministry and to resolve exporters’ issues to boost shipments and generate jobs.



Prabhu said that ensuring growth of exports was the priority of the ministry. “Addressing blockage of working capital, speeding up refunds of taxes paid by exporters and making incentives for exporters more attractive,” he said in a series of tweets.



The minister added they were working closely with the to devise a strategic road map for generating employment through exports. The commerce ministry is also holding consultations with exporters to review the