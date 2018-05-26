CBSE 12th result 2018: 91,800 get compartment; what they must do now

The much-awaited CBSE 12th result 2018 was declared by Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Saturday, bringing relief to over 11 lakh students who had registered for the examination. CBSE released Class 12 result 2018 on its official website or cbseresults.nic.in. Girls did better than the boys with a pass percentage of 83.01 per cent against boys' 78.99 per cent, officials at the CBSE headquarters said in New Delhi. For those who have successfully passed the exam with flying colours - Congratulations! And those who have not secured the score you desired in CBSE 12 result 2018 - better luck next time. On Saturday, while Anil Swarup, secretary, Ministry tweeted, "Results are a function of your effort. If you have put in that effort you will not fail. One failure doesn't mean that you have failed. Every accomplished individual has failed on more occasions than one before succeeding. For them, failures were stepping stones to success."

In case CBSE students are dissatisfied with their result 2018 or have got a compartment, here's what you can do now:

CBSE 12th Result 2018 - Compartment

In CBSE 12th result 2018 a total of 91,818 students - 8.3 per cent - have got a compartment.





— Students who have not passed in up to two subjects can appear for compartment exams, which will be conducted in the months of July and August.

— If the student clears his or her compartment exams, they are considered 'Passed'

— If a Class 12 student fails in the compartment exam too, he or she must repeat Class 12 and reappear for examination again in the following year.





CBSE Class 12th Results 2018 - Improvement of marks

— For improvement exams, students would need to pass in the particular subject during the Board exams conducted in the month of March-April every year

— He or she can appear for improvement examinations in more than one subject

— A student under the vocational stream is also eligible to appear as a private candidate

— A student can appear for an improvement paper only once

What are the passing marks for CBSE Class 12 students in 2018

* Students need to score at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass

* They must clear the 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately in addition to 33 per cent marks in aggregate

In case CBSE Class 12 students are still unsure, CBSE has centralized toll-free access for student in India

CBSE has introduced a ‘Centralized Access System’ (CAS) similar to that of a call centre. For better accessibility and convenience the students can dial a toll free number 1800 11 8004 from any part of the country and get in touch with operators for general queries related to result or with counsellors for one to one telephonic counselling from 8 AM to 10 PM on all days.

About CBSE 12th result 2018

Region wise pass percentage for CBSE class 12 results

Trivandrum district has topped with 97.32 per cent marks, followed by Chennai at the second position with 93.87 per cent marks and lastly, the National Capital Region, Delhi, has secured the third rank with a pass percentage of 89 per cent marks.

Performance of foreign candidates in CBSE class 12 result

Out of the total 15,674 candidates who appeared for the exam, 14,881 passed which equates to a pass percentage of 94.94 per cent.