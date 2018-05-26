CBSE 12th result 2018 topper Meghna bags 99.8%; CBSE Class 10 result soon

CBSE 12th result 2018 was declared by Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on Saturday. CBSE released Class 12 result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in for over 11 lakh students who had registered for the examination, which was marred with controversy over the CBSE paper leak issue. Girls did better than the boys with a pass percentage of 83.01 per cent against boys' 78.99 per cent, officials at the CBSE headquarters said in New Delhi. On Saturday, Anil Swarup, secretary, Ministry tweeted, "Results of Class 12 CBSE Exams declared. Can be accessed now through following modes: On account of too many people accessing these sites initially, some of these sites may take time to respond. Kindly be patient".





result 2018: The pass percentage has increased by one per cent to 83.01. Last year it was 82.02 per cent. This year, 11.06 lakh students appeared, out of which, 918, 763 have cleared the exam. Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, became the national topper with 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra from Ghaziabad secured the second position with 498. Vijay Ganesh from Kerala topped the differently able category with a score of 492. Pooja Kumari of Dehradun secured the second position with 489 and, Lavanya Jha of Delhi came third with 487.





ALSO READ: CBSE 12th result 2018: 91,800 get compartment; what they must do now

A total of 11,84,386 students were registered out of which 11,06,772 appeared across 4145 centers.

On Saturday, Anil Swarup, secretary, Ministry tweeted, "Results of Class 12 CBSE Exams declared. Can be accessed now through following modes: On account of too many people accessing these sites initially, some of these sites may take time to respond. Kindly be patient".

Meet CBSE 12th result 2018 toppers:

The is from Step by Step School, Noida. scored 100 in History, Geography, Psychology, Economics and 99 in English core.



After scoring the highest marks in result 2018, Meghana Srivastava said, "There is no secret, you just have to work hard and be consistent throughout the year. I never counted the number of hours I studied. My teachers and parents have been really helpful. They never pressurised me."





#WATCH: Meghna Srivastava, #CBSE class 12 topper who scored 499 out of 500 marks, shares her success story, says 'There is no secret, you just have to work hard throughout the year'. #CBSEResult2018 pic.twitter.com/YKaZzqxs7W — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

Anuoushka Chandra from SAJ School, Sec 14C, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, came second with 498 marks. She got 98 in English and 100 in rest subjects. Seven students are tied at the third spot with 497 marks each. Of these seven, one is from Jaipur, 1 from Ludhiana, 1 from Haridwar, 1 from Noida, 1 from Meerut and 2 from Ghaziabad.

Of the 15,674 students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam outside India, 14,881 passed (pass percentage is 94.94%).



HRD minister Prakash Javadekar congratulated those who passed CBSE class 12 exam and also advised those who did not do well not to lose heart. He also said the quality of government schools is improving and congratulated those for a good show.





Students celebrate their success after CBSE declared its class 12th results, in Navi Mumbai on Saturday

CBSE 12th result 2018: Region-wise

CBSE 12th result 2018: Trivandrum region tops with 97.32 per cent

The Trivandrum region has registered the highest pass per cent with 97.32 per cent with Chennai at 93.87 per cent and Delhi at 98 per cent.

CBSE 12th result 2018: Chennai region secures 93.7%

CBSE 12th results 2018: Delhi secures a pass percentage of 89%



The pass percentage of Delhi region has seen marginal increase with 89 per cent this year while in 2017, it was 88.37 per cent.





# CBSE Exam Results: Institution wise Top Performers @cbseindia29

1. KVS 97.78%

2. JNV 97.07%

3. CTSA 94.82% — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2018

# CBSE Rechecking Result @cbseindia29 Students who wish to apply for rechecking of answer sheets may visit CBSE’s website https://t.co/eYWUEmVMJT for further details. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2018

# CBSE Counselling @cbseindia29 CBSE has started 2nd phase of free of cost psychological counselling at Toll Free No. 1800 11 8004 in India. For more tips, visit CBSE’s official website https://t.co/eYWUEmVMJT — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2018

# CBSE Exam Results: Best Schools Performance under CBSE Regions

1.CBSE RO Thiruvananthapuram 97.32%

2.CBSE RO Chennai 93.87%

3.CBSE RO Delhi 89% — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2018

# Be Positive

# CBSE Exam Results:

•Result is not the ultimate decisive factor. Explore and choose the next option. Being positive is always the first step to success. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2018

This year, 72,599 candidates scored 90 per cent and above marks and 12,737 students have got 95 per cent and above marks. Seven students with 497 out of 500 marks are in third place

#CBSEResult2018 for Class 12th: Overall pass percentage is 83.01% & the top three regions are Trivandrum (97.32%), Chennai (93.87%) and Delhi (89%). Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, has topped the exams with 499 marks out of 500. — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

Results of Class 12 CBSE Exams declared. Can be accessed now through following modes: (On account of too many people accessing these sites initially, some of these sites may take time to respond. Kindly be patient) pic.twitter.com/po4Kx4lk43 — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 26, 2018

The CBSE had also postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on April 2 in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of 'Bharat Bandh' called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.





ALSO READ: CBSE 12th result 2018 to be out at 12:30 pm at cbse.nic.in; Know details

The CBSE Class 12 Economics examinations were held in March and April.





Results are a function of your effort. If you have put in that effort you will not fail. One failure doesn't mean that you have failed. Every accomplished individual has failed on more occasions than one before succeeding. For them failures were stepping stones to success. — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 26, 2018

Steps to check CBSE 12th result 2018

— Visit the CBSE official website cbse.nic.in

— Select "Results"

— Click on CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 or CBSE Class 10th Result 2018

— Enter your admit card details and get your 2018 or CBSE Class 12 Result 2018

— Download your 2018 for future reference

Students can access their results via SMS charged at 50 paise per SMS

Check through Google

CBSE has partnered with Google to host the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results on the search engine. Students can check their results on Google by searching for CBSE Class 10 or CBSE Class 12 result. They will have to enter roll number to login and access their results.

Check CBSE Board Exam Results 2018 through Microsoft

Through Microsoft application's SMS organiser, students will be informed about CBSE 12th result 2018. The candidates will have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

2018

Just as it did for Class 12 result, CBSE will confirm CBSE 10th Class result date just day in advance. Media reports suggest, 2018 will be declared on May 28.

As many as 28 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. Over 16,38,420 candidates registered for the Class 10 exam conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad. For Class 12, 11,86,306 candidates registered and the exams were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres outside the country.