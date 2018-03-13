JEE Main 2018: Admit Card Released. Steps To Download

The Admit cards for (JEE) 2018 have been released on the official sites of yesterday (12th March, Monday). All the aspiring candidates are required to log in to the site to download the same as soon as possible. The exam would be conducted in April 2018 on 8th, 15th and 16th.



How to Download the Admit card: Visit the official site. On the home page you would see the "Download Admit Card" link click on the same. On the new page, provide with your Main Application number, Password and Security Pin given there in the box below. Hit the Login button to download your Card.



Note that after downloading the Card, make sure you check all details carefully in order to spot the spelling errors (if any) and other details like the category. The Card would have, Name of candidate, Paper appearing for, Date of Birth of candidate, Gender of candidate, Test Centre allotted with address, State Code of Eligibility of candidate and Category of candidates Everything should be in order as required by the Main application form standard. However, if you spot any error or discrepancy, shoot an email to with a copy of the Main acknowledgement form, Admit card and the details of the errors.



Main 2018: Highlights of Examination

The Main examination is going to be conducted at the centers in 258 cities on 8th April and on 15th and 16th April. Written exam would be conducted on 8th and the computer based exam on the latter dates. Candidates are advised to reach the venue at least 2½ hours before the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before the time. Registration desk will be closed five minutes prior to the examination.



Keep in mind the (Main) secretariat/CBSE is only an examination conducting body. After declaration of result the data is handed over to the SEAT ALLOCATION BOARD or the concerned state government/institute for Seat Allocation Process and admission procedure. The (Main) Secretariat/CBSE does not collect the information regarding total number of seats available in the institutions and reservation criteria followed by the institutions.



Every year over 10 lakh candidates take up the entrance exam being the gateway to admissions at the prestigious NITs (National Institutes of Technology), CFTIS (Centrally Funded Technical Institute), IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology) as well as a screening test for the Advanced that will lead to admissions at the IITs.



Main 2018: Examination Results

Note that the final results will be on 30th April (Monday). This score shall encompass the actual marks obtained in Paper-I of (Main) – 2018 along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in (Advanced) – 2018 provided and subject to other conditions of eligibility being met. The rank shall comprise All India rank and All India category rank. No score/rank card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their score/rank cards from the (Main) websitehttp://jeemain.nic.in only.



About JEE:

Introduced in the year 2002, the – Main (JEE-Main), previously All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), is an examination organized by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE). The examination serves as a gate to the admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in institutes that accept the AIEEE score, mainly National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs).

