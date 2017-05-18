SBI PO preliminary exam results out

Candidates can check the results on the official website sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced the preliminary examination results for probationary officers (PO) post on May 17, 2017. The results were announced as per schedule.



The results include subject-wise score, total marks, qualifying status, category-wise cutoff score along with the candidate’s name, category, roll number, registration number and date of birth. Although the official figures are yet to be announced, the state-owned bank had previously announced that around 50,000 will be shortlisted for mains



The SBI main is scheduled for June 4, 2017. Call letter for the will be released on May 22, 2017 and results will be declared on June 19, 2017. Post which, the shortlisted will have to appear for group discussion and personal interview scheduled July 10, 2017 onwards. The final results will be announced on August 5, 2017. Selected will be recruited to the post of PO/management trainee (MT).



Dates to remember



Activity Dates Download of call letter for online main exam May 22, 2017 onwards Conduct of online examination – main June 4, 2017 Declaration of result – main June 19, 2017 Download call letter for interview June 26, 2017 Conduct of group exercises and interview July 10, 2017 onwards Declaration of final result August 5, 2017

SBI prelims resultscan check their prelims results on the official website using the registration number and other details as required. Here is a step=by-step guide on how to SBI 2017 results:Log on to the official website sbi.co.inClick on career tab at the top right cornerOn the SBI - Preliminary exam: Results & Marks link on the Important Notice ticker or in the Latest Announcement column on the rightEnter the required details correctly such as your name, date of birthDownload and save the results displayedTake a printout for future referenceThe successful will have to appear for the main SBI had conducted the preliminary examination on April 29 and 30, 2017, and May 6 and 7, 2017.SBI 2017An annual event, SBI announced the recruitment process early this year. The national bank invited applications for 2313 vacancies in February 2017. The registration process started on February 2, 2017 and closed after a month on March 6, 2017.is touted as one of the most popular jobs among keen on a career in the banking sector. A holds the position of an assistant manager (AM) on probation and is part of the junior management, sometimes referred to as the Scale 1 officer.SBI conducts the recruitment for this post every year and thousands of appear for theAlso read: