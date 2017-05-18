SBI PO preliminary exam results out

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced the preliminary examination results for probationary officers (PO) post on May 17, 2017. The results were announced as per schedule.
The results include subject-wise score, total marks, qualifying status, category-wise cutoff score along with the candidate’s name, category, roll number, registration number and date of birth. Although the official figures are yet to be announced, the state-owned bank had previously announced that around 50,000 candidates will be shortlisted for mains exam.
The SBI PO main exam is scheduled for June 4, 2017. Call letter for the exam will be released on May 22, 2017 and results will be declared on June 19, 2017. Post which, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for group discussion and personal interview scheduled July 10, 2017 onwards. The final results will be announced on August 5, 2017. Selected candidates will be recruited to the post of PO/management trainee (MT).
Dates to remember
|Activity
|Dates
|Download of call letter for online main exam
|May 22, 2017 onwards
|Conduct of online examination – main
|June 4, 2017
|Declaration of result – main
|June 19, 2017
|Download call letter for interview
|June 26, 2017
|Conduct of group exercises and interview
|July 10, 2017 onwards
|Declaration of final result
|August 5, 2017
SBI PO prelims results
Candidates can check their prelims results on the official website using the registration number and other details as required. Here is a step=by-step guide on how to SBI PO 2017 results:
Log on to the official website sbi.co.in
Click on career tab at the top right corner
On the SBI PO - Preliminary exam: Results & Marks link on the Important Notice ticker or in the Latest Announcement column on the right
Enter the required details correctly such as your name, date of birth
Download and save the results displayed
Take a printout for future reference
The successful candidates will have to appear for the main exam. SBI had conducted the PO preliminary examination on April 29 and 30, 2017, and May 6 and 7, 2017.
SBI PO 2017
An annual event, SBI announced the PO recruitment process early this year. The national bank invited applications for 2313 vacancies in February 2017. The registration process started on February 2, 2017 and closed after a month on March 6, 2017.
PO is touted as one of the most popular jobs among candidates keen on a career in the banking sector. A PO holds the position of an assistant manager (AM) on probation and is part of the junior management, sometimes referred to as the Scale 1 officer.
SBI conducts the recruitment exam for this post every year and thousands of candidates appear for the exam.
