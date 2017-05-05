SBI PO preliminary results out on May 17

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the first round of the (PO) preliminary examination on April 29 and 30, 2017. The next set of exams are scheduled for May 6 and 7, 2017. The results for the preliminary examination will be announced on May 17, 2017.

The preliminary paper is dived into three parts— English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. According to media reports, experts say that the papers conducted so far have been to be of moderate level of difficulty. The reasoning ability section, say the reports, was considered to be quite difficult, but the other two sections were of average difficulty.

Candidates securing marks above prescribed cut-offs by the bank are eligible for main examination and subsequently for group discussion (GD) and personal interviews (PI) rounds. The call letter/admit card for main examination will be available for download May 22, 2017 onwards, and the main examination will be conducted on June 4, 2017.





Dates to remember

Download of call letter for online main exam May 22, 2017 onwards Conduct of online examination – main June 4, 2017 Declaration of result – main June 19, 2017 Download call letter for interview June 26, 2017 Conduct of group exercises & interview July 10, 2017 onward Declaration of final result August 5, 2017



PO examination

The state-owned bank released a notification in February 2017 inviting applications from interested, eligible candidates for recruitment to 2,313 posts. The selection process of is generally a two-stage process: preliminary (phase I) and mains (phase II). Preliminary exam is conducted online on April 29, 30 and May 6, 7, 2017.

The preliminary exam results would be released on May 17, 2017, which is 10 days after the online tests are completed. Main exam call letters can be downloaded from May 22, 2017onwards from the bank's website. The main exam will be held on June 4, 2017 and the results will be declared on June 19, 2017 online. After the main results are out, shortlisted candidates will be called for the last stage of selection – GD and PI. The call letters will be available for download from website from June 26, 2017 onwards. The GD and PI rounds will officially begin at the designated centers or offices across India from July 10, 2017. The final results of PO recruitment will be announced on August 5, 2017. Once the main exam has been successfully cleared, there will be group exercises and interviews through which candidates will be finally selected.

Main examination



The examination will consist of objective test for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the tests will be conducted online. The objective test, conducted over 3-hour duration, consists of four sections for total 200 marks. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. The candidates are required to qualify in each of the tests by securing passing marks, to be decided by the Bank.

Candidates will have to answer descriptive test immediately after completion of the objective test. But the descriptive test paper of only those candidates will be evaluated who have scored qualifying marks in the objective tests and are placed adequately high as per total marks in objective test.

Conducted over a 30-minute duration, the descriptive test will assess candidates on English language (letter writing and essay) for 50 marks. The candidates are required to qualify in the descriptive test by securing passing marks, to be decided by the bank.