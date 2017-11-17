TNPSC Invites Applications For Various Govt. Posts. Steps to Apply

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is inviting applications for recruitment of various posts through Combined Civil Services Examination. The posts are Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistants, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist, and Steno- (III). It is mandatory for the interested and eligible candidates to register their basic particulars through One Time online Registration system on payment of Rs.150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) towards registration fee and then should apply online for this recruitment. Keep in mind that the One-Time Registration will be valid for 5 years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration should be renewed by paying the prescribed fee. Last date for submission of application is 13th December, 2017 (Wednesday).



Exam Paper Pattern: Duration of Combined Civil Services Exam would be of 3 hrs. with General Studies (75 Marks), Aptitude Test (25 Marks) and General Tamil/English (100 Marks Each) as subjects. Maximum marks are 300 and minimum marks qualifying for qualifying are 90.



Parameters:

Age: For the post of Village Administrative Officer, it is minimum 21 Years and maximum 30 Years. However maximum 40 Years limit is set for SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all Castes. And for the rest of the posts, it is 18 Years minimum and 35 Years maximum.



Educational Qualification:

Village Administrative Officer: Minimum General viz. Must have passed S.S.L.C Public Examination or its equivalent with for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies (or) to College Courses of studies.

Junior Assistants, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, and Draftsman: Minimum General viz., Must have passed S.S.L.C Public Examination or its equivalent with for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies or to College Courses of studies.



Typist: Minimum General viz., Must have passed S.S.L.C Public Examination or its equivalent with for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies or to College Courses of studies.

Steno Typist: Minimum General viz., Must have passed S.S.L.C Public Examination or its equivalent with for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies or to College Courses of studies.



How to Apply:



Applicants should apply only through online mode in the Commission’s Websites gov.in / / www.tnpscexams.in

One Time Registration (OTR) and applicant Dashboard are mandatory before applying for any post. Applicant should register only once in the One Time Registration by paying Rs.150/- as Registration fee. Successfully registered One Time Registration is valid for 5 years from the date of Registration. All the applications should be submitted using the One Time Registration ID and password registered by the applicant.

For applying in One Time Registration, the applicants should have scanned image of their photograph, certificate wherever insisted and signature in CD/DVD/Pen Drive to upload the photo, certificate and signature.

Applicants who have already registered in One Time Registration on or before 29.9.2015 shall use their existing user ID and Password to create applicant Dashboard in the new One Time Registration system. No applicant is permitted to create more than one registration ID in One Time Registration.

Enter the Unique ID and password to view the already available information and update them.

One Time Registration is not an application for any post. It is just a collection of information from the applicants and giving a separate dashboard to each applicant to facilitate them to maintain their own profile. Applicant who wishes to apply for any post shall click “Apply” against the post Notified in the Commission’s Website and use the same USER ID and PASSWORD given for.

Select the name of the post or service for which you wish to apply

Applicants are required to upload their photograph and signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature.

An Online application uploaded without the photograph, specified documents and signature will be rejected.

All the particulars mentioned in the online application including name of the Candidate, Post applied, educational qualifications, Communal Category, Date of Birth, Address, Email ID, Centre of Examination etc. will be considered as final and no Modifications will be allowed after the last date specified for applying online. Since certain fields are firm and fixed and cannot be edited, applicants are requested to fill in the online application form with the utmost care and caution as no correspondence regarding change of details will be entertained.

After submitting the application, applicants can print / save their application in PDF format

(Source: TNPSC)Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counseling to allot the post and Unit / Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy positionOfficial notifications for the posts can be downloaded here Formed in 1929, The (TNPSC) is a department under Tamil Nadu Government that controls the recruitment of personnel into the state's public service. Earlier it was known as the Madras Service Commission, which came into being under an Act of the Madras Legislature in 1929 and was the first Provincial Public Service Commission in India. It advises the Government of Tamil Nadu on all matters relating to framing of recruitment rules, examinations for selection of candidates under direct recruitment to the State, Subordinate and Ministerial Services. Also it conducts departmental examinations for government servants on behalf of the national Ministry of Defence for admission to the school run by the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehra Dun.