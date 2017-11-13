UPSC 2017: Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam Admit Card Released

E-Admit Cards for Indian Forest Service Exam (Main) have been released online. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to take the Indian Forest Service Main Exam from December 3, 2017 (Sunday) to December 13, 2017 (Wednesday). View the entire time table here. The Indian Forest Service (IFS) is one of the important Civil Services Examinations conducted by Commission. The other two All India Services are Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS). The IFS exam is for the recruitment officers at All India level by the Government of India for the scientific management of its forests. IFS services come under various State cadres and joint cadres though they have the mandate to serve both under the State and Central Governments. The main objective of IFS service is the execution of the National Forest Policy that aims to ensure environmental stability and upkeep of ecological balance. An IFS officer is principally independent of district administration. He has powers to exercise administrative, judicial and financial powers in his own domain. All the top positions in state forest department are held by the IFS officers.



How To Download Admit Card:



Go to the official link for download here.

Click on the Link tab to go to a new page.

On the new page, search for “To Download e-Admit Card”. Click on the same and you will be taken to the Instructions page. Read the instructions carefully. Scroll down to find ‘Have You Read & Taken the Print Out of 'Important Instructions' and click ‘Yes’ below that.

On the new screen, you will be asked to either by Registration ID or Roll Number.

After selecting either of them, download the Card by filling up the required details.

The Main exam has General English (300 Marks), General Knowledge (300 Marks) and any two subjects from the list of optional subjects. These two subjects will have 2 papers each. Optional subjects include (i) Agriculture (ii.) Agricultural Engineering (iii) Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science (iv) Botany (v) Chemistry (vi) Chemical Engineering (vii) Civil Engineering (viii) Forestry (ix) Geology (x) Mathematics (xi) Mechanical Engineering (xii) Physics (xiii) Statistics (xiv) Zoology. However, the candidates will not be allowed to offer the following combination of subjects: (a) Agriculture and Agricultural Engg. (b) Agriculture and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science. (c) Agriculture and ·Forestry. (d) Chemistry and Chemical Engg. (e) Mathematics and Statistics. (f) Of the Engineering subjects viz. Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering not more than one subject.The interview will carry 300 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks). Marks thus obtained by the candidates in the Main Examination (written part as well as interview) would determine their final ranking. The candidate will be interviewed by a Board of competent and unbiased observers who will have before them a record of his/her career.The object of the Interview is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate for the Service. The candidate will be expected to have taken an intelligent interest not only in his/her subjects of academic study but also in events which are happening around him/her both within and outside his/her own state or country, as well as in modem currents of thoughts and in new discoveries which should rouse the curiosity of well-educated youth. 2. The technique of the interview is not that of a strict cross examination, but of a natural, though directed and purposive conversation, intended to reveal mental qualities of the candidate.The Board will pay special attention to assessing the intellectual curiosity, critical powers of observation and assimilation, balance of judgment and alertness of mind, initiative, tact, capacity for leadership; the ability for social cohesion, mental and physical energy and powers of practical application; integrity of character; and other qualities such as topographical sense, love for out-door life and the desire to explore unknown and out of way places. (Sources: IFS)