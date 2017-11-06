UPSC CBI public prosecutor 2017 exam scheme announced

The ( UPSC ) recently issued the scheme of examination for its combined computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) for short-listing the candidates. The commission is looking at filling up a total of 62 posts available in Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ) under the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.



The test to shortlist candidates for recruitment to 47 posts of public prosecutors and 15 posts of assistant public prosecutors in CBI was November 10, 2017 will be conducted on November 25, 2017 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.



Mobile phones, bluetooth devices and other such IT gadgets are banned in the test venue.

According to an official notification, intimation about the venue of the recruitment test will be directly communicated to the candidates in due course.



Timetable for CBRT 2017



Activity Time Candidates to report at the centre venue 8:00 AM Authenticating the admit card and registering the candidates 8:00 AM onwards Candidates to be allowed inside the lab 8:00 AM onwards Candidates entry closes at main entrance 8:45 AM Password announcement 9:20 AM Candidates will open the secure browser and read instructions 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM Test start time 9:30 AM Test end time 11:30 AM Candidates to move out in an orderly manner 11:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Constitutional Law Criminal Law including IPC & CrPC Indian Evidence Act Prevention of Corruption Act Delhi Special Police Establishment Act Information Technology Act (IT Act) Central Vigilance Commission Act (CVC Act)

The computer-based test will be 2 hours long and candidates will have to answer questions for 300 marks. Candidates will be given 10 minutes before the exam to read the instructions and open the browser. According to the notification, all questions will carry equal marks. The test include objective type questions with multiple choices of answer. The medium of the test will be English only.There will be penalty for wrong answers. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.The candidates are directed to undertake the recruitment test at their own risk i.e. after verifying that they fulfill the qualifications as prescribed in the advertisement, and their admission to the test is purely provisional.The test is based on the following subjects:Candidates must take the test only at the test venue indicated in the e-admit card. If the candidate appears at any other test venue, his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled.On the day of the examination, candidates must queue outside the entry gate and enter in an orderly manner. While entering, the candidates must show their admit cards to the security at the main gate. For those allowed to enter the test venues, would start from 8:00 AM onwards. Entry to computer labs also starts at 8:00 AM.Candidate will not be allowed into the test venue after 08:45 AM, under any circumstance and the will close at 9:00 AM.Shortlisted candidates would be asked to submit the documents in support of their claim for the posts. Their documents will be scrutinized and those candidates who fulfill all the eligibility conditions of the posts shall be called for interview.CBRT and the will carry 75:25 weightage.