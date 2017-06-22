UPSC Invites Applications for NDA Exam II

Application forms for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam 2 is available on the official website
of UPSC
(Union Public Service Commission). The candidate has to register before filling up the online application form. Once registration is completed, the candidate can start filling the Application Online. The forms have been made available since June 7, 2017 Wednesday. The NDA exams are conducted twice in a year. The NDA exam 1 happened on April 23, 2017 Sunday. The NDA 2 will be conducted on September 10, 2017 Sunday. Every year thousands of candidates take the NDA exam for selection in Naval Force, Air Force and Army of India. The UPSC
organizes the exam at two levels; Written Test and Interview by Service Selection Board (SSB).
Important Dates for NDA Exam 2:
|
Particular
|
Dates
|
Official Notification (See here)
|
7th June 2017
|
Invitation of Online Application Form since
(Register here and Apply here)
|
7th June 2017
|
Last date to submit the Application Form on
|
30th June 2017 (6:00 PM)
|
Release of Admit Card
|
One or two weeks before exam
|
Date of Exam
|
10th September 2017
|
Announcement of Results
|
October 2017
(Source: UPSC
)
The candidates have to fill the Application Form online only. The Form has two sections; the first one requires basic information and the second, Payment details, Exam Centre, Photograph Requirement, Signature and Declaration. Application fee is Rs. 100 for GEN and OBC candidates. No application fee for those under SC/SC category and whose fathers are ex-servicemen, junior commissioned officer, non-commissioned officer and Other Rank servicemen. The fee has to be paid online through the SBI net banking facility or SBI Bank Challan and Credit Card or Debit Card.
Eligibility Parameters: Nationality, Age and Qualifications
. The Candidate should be a citizen of India/Nepal or Bhutan. A Tibetan refugee who shifted to India before 1st January, 1962 can also apply.
. The Candidate applying for NDA-2 must not born between January 2, 1999 and January 1, 2002.
. The Candidate applying for Indian Army must have completed or be appearing 10+2 examination from any recognized educational board can apply.
. The Candidate applying for Air Force and Naval Army must have passed 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics subjects from a recognized board.
Exam Paper Pattern:
Just like any other competitive exam, the NDA exam has a fixed pattern. All the questions are objective types with negative markings.
|
Paper 1
|
Mathematics (2 hrs 30 mins)
|
300 Marks
|
Paper 2
|
General Ability (2 hrs 30 mins)
|
600 Marks
|
|
Total
|
900 Marks
Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Part B of Paper 2 (GA) will be set in English and Hindi. The Mathematics Paper covers topics like Trigonometry, Algebra, Differential Calculus, Vector Algebra, Matrices, Determinants, Integral Calculus, Statistics and Probability. General Ability Paper includes English and General Knowledge.
Admit Card and Final Results:
The Admit Card which is to be produced at an Exam centre will be released on the UPSC’s official website. The Commission will announce the results of NDA Exam 2 one in the month of October 2017.
Interviews for Selection:
The Service Selection Board (SSB) will take personality and intelligence interview which includes two phases. Phase 1 has Officer Intelligence Rating tests and Picture Perception and Description. Phase 2 has Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and Conference. These tests will be conducted at different SSB centres for five days.
The NDA exam is one of the most challenging competitive exams in the world. However, one can crack it if preparations are planned well. In this case, previous papers help a lot in making the picture clearer. You can get previous papers of your exam here.