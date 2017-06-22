UPSC Invites Applications for NDA Exam II

The candidates have to fill the Application Form online only. The Form has two sections; the first one requires basic information and the second, Payment details, Exam Centre, Photograph Requirement, Signature and Declaration. Application fee is Rs. 100 for GEN and OBC candidates. No application fee for those under SC/SC category and whose fathers are ex-servicemen, junior commissioned officer, non-commissioned officer and Other Rank servicemen. The fee has to be paid online through the SBI net banking facility or SBI Bank Challan and Credit Card or Debit Card.

Eligibility Parameters: Nationality, Age and Qualifications



. The Candidate should be a citizen of India/Nepal or Bhutan. A Tibetan refugee who shifted to India before 1st January, 1962 can also apply.



. The Candidate applying for NDA-2 must not born between January 2, 1999 and January 1, 2002.



. The Candidate applying for Indian Army must have completed or be appearing 10+2 examination from any recognized educational board can apply.

. The Candidate applying for Air Force and Naval Army must have passed 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics subjects from a recognized board.

Exam Paper Pattern:

