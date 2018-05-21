Karnataka: Kumaraswamy reaches Delhi, to meet Sonia, Rahul; 10 developments

Ahead of his swearing-in as the Karnataka chief minister, JD(S) leader H D arrived in the national capital on Monday and is likely to meet leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to discuss the power-sharing arrangement. He is scheduled to first meet BSP chief Mayawati and later hold parleys with the leaders. The JD(S) fought the May 12 assembly election in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and joined hands with the after the verdict throws up a hung assembly on May 15. During his meeting with Congress leaders, is likely to finalise the number of ministerial berths a party would get and who would become the deputy chief minister. The JD(S) leader has already indicated that there won't be a rotational arrangement with Congress for the post of the chief minister. According to sources, there is a proposal to have two deputy chief ministers to strike a balance between the two parties. Congress's G Parameshwara is the frontrunner for the deputy chief minister's post. is scheduled to take oath as chief minister on May 23 and the floor test is expected to happen within 24 hours. Both Congress and JD(S) MLAs will remain confined to their hotels till the floor test. A small group of MLAs will be sworn in as ministers along with Kumaraswamy on Wednesday, the sources said. Many regional party leaders, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar on Monday dismissed as "fake" an audio clip released by the party to allege that the BJP offered money and the ministerial berth to him for cross-voting during the floor test in the Assembly. The Congress had released three audio tapes in the run-up to the floor test, claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs by offering 'blandishments' so that the government is saved. Kumaraswamy was invited to form the government after B S Yeddyurappa of the BJP on May 19 stepped down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the state assembly as the BJP fell short of numbers. The May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls threw up a hung Assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats. The Congress was next with 78 and the JD(S) followed with 37. The BSP has one MLA and two seats went to Independents. Here are the latest developments related to the formation of government in Karnataka: 1. Difficult times ahead, says KPCC chief ahead of JD(S)-Congress govt formation in Karnataka: As the stage is set for JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy to become the next chief minister of Karnataka, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara on Monday said difficult times were ahead, but there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power in the southern state. He said he understood the sentiments of many who were averse to a tie-up between the Congress and JD(S). However, the need to keep communal forces away from power made the Congress lend support to JD(S), Parameshwara said. "I do understand the sentiments of many people that we should not have gone with the JD(S). But there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power again in Karnataka. Keeping this in mind, our seniors took a decision to support the JD(S). We all must accept their decision," he said. 2. Kumaraswamy arrives in Delhi, to meet Sonia, Rahul: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy arrived in the national capital today and is likely to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to discuss the power-sharing arrangement. During his meeting with Congress leaders, Kumaraswamy is likely to finalise the number of ministerial berths a party would get and who would become the deputy chief minister. The JD(S) leader has already indicated that there won't be a rotational arrangement with Congress for the post of the chief minister. According to sources, there is a proposal to have two deputy chief ministers to strike a balance between the two parties. Congress's G Parameshwara is the frontrunner for the deputy chief minister's post. 3. lashes out at Congress: said that BJP is the single-largest party in Karnataka and that the Congress shouldn't celebrate as the mandate was clearly anti-Congress. He said, "BJP is the single largest party in Karnataka, our vote share saw a major increase. The mandate was clearly anti-Congress. What is the Congress celebrating? More than half of their ministers lost, CM lost from one seat. Similarly, why is JDS celebrating? For getting 37 seats?" Further, he termed the Congress-JD(S) combine an unholy alliance. "Congress & JD(S) formed an alliance against the people's mandate. This is what I call an unholy alliance," said "Congress has falsely claimed that Yeddyurappa ji asked for 7 days, from the Governor, to prove majority. If it was the case, they should have asked for the letter for him. Congress lawyer lied in the Court," said Amit Shah. Humpe horse trading ka aarop lagaya hai, lekin Congress ne poora ka poora astabal (stable) bech khaya hai. We had the right, so we claimed for it (to form the govt): BJP President Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/w7XXAIZ9I3 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018 4. Karnataka Congress MLA says audio tape released by his party to frame BJP is 'fake': In a development that could leave the Congress red-faced in Karnataka, its MLA Shivaram Hebbar on Monday dismissed as "fake" an audio clip released by the party to allege that the BJP offered money and ministerial berth to him for cross-voting during the floor test in the Assembly. The Congress had released three audio tapes in run up to the floor test, claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs by offering 'blandishments' so that the government is saved. One of the audio tapes released by the party allegedly had a conversation between Hebbar's wife and BJP leaders, who allegedly offered money and ministerial post to woo him to vote for the BJP. However, in a Facebook post in Kanadda, Hebbar today questioned the authenticity of the audio clip, saying her wife did not receive any such call. 5. Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with Kumaraswamy: Top Congress leaders briefed party president Rahul Gandhi today about the latest political developments in Karnataka, before the crucial deliberations on power-sharing arrangement with JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. According to party sources, AICC general secretaries Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and K C Venugopal met Gandhi this morning and apprised him about the sense prevailing among the party MLAs in the state. Kumaraswamy is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi later today to finalise the power-sharing arrangement in the southern state. The Congress, which has offered the chief minister's post to Kumaraswamy, is likely to have its deputy chief minister and G Parmeshwara is among the frontrunners. The Congress is also seeking 20 ministerial berths in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. 6. Kumaraswamy trashed resentment within Congress over alliance: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy on Monday refuted the reports of resentment within the Congress party over its alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S), while calling it bogus and fake. "Who told you? This is all bogus and fake This is not true," Kumaraswamy told ANI. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said that the party is happy being in an alliance with the JD(S). Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "We are 100 percent happy. There is give and take policy is there, even in Bengaluru's Municipal Corporation alliance is functioning smoothly for 3 years." "Of course some people in both parties will have to sacrifice, as all can't become ministers," he added. 7. Cauvery water row: Kumaraswamy asks Rajinikanth to visit Karnataka: After actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth demanded Karnataka to release Cauvery river water for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate on Monday invited the superstar to the state to see the conditions of reservoirs, where water is not sufficient. "I have invited Rajinikanth to come here and look at the condition of our reservoirs, water is not sufficient. I am sure he will understand," Kumaraswamy told ANI. Reportedly, Rajinikanth had asked the new government in Karnataka to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery river water as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict. ALSO READ: Kejriwal to attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony 8. Swallowed bitter pills for a secular government in Karnataka, says Congress: Senior Congress leader from Karnataka, D K Shivakumar on Monday said that the Congress party and the Janata Dal (Secular) had to sort out their differences for the sake of forming a secular government in Karnataka. Admitting that the Congress and the JD(S) were at loggerheads before the Karnataka state assembly polls, Shivakumar told ANI, "In politics, I have been fighting against the Gowdas since 1985.

In the last parliamentary election and assembly election against them, I won against his son, I won against his daughter-in-law. A lot of politics have been played. Lots of cases were also registered. But in the interests of the nation and party, we need a secular government in Karnataka."