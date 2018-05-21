Karnataka: Kumaraswamy reaches Delhi, to meet Sonia, Rahul; 10 developments

-
Ahead of his swearing-in as the Karnataka chief minister, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy arrived in the national capital on Monday and is likely to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to discuss the power-sharing arrangement. He is scheduled to first meet BSP chief Mayawati and later hold parleys with the Congress leaders. The JD(S) fought the May 12 assembly election in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and joined hands with the Congress after the verdict throws up a hung assembly on May 15. During his meeting with Congress leaders, Kumaraswamy is likely to finalise the number of ministerial berths a party would get and who would become the deputy chief minister. The JD(S) leader has already indicated that there won't be a rotational arrangement with Congress for the post of the chief minister. According to sources, there is a proposal to have two deputy chief ministers to strike a balance between the two parties. Congress's G Parameshwara is the frontrunner for the deputy chief minister's post. Kumaraswamy is scheduled to take oath as chief minister on May 23 and the floor test is expected to happen within 24 hours. Both Congress and JD(S) MLAs will remain confined to their hotels till the floor test. A small group of MLAs will be sworn in as ministers along with Kumaraswamy on Wednesday, the sources said. Many regional party leaders, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar on Monday dismissed as "fake" an audio clip released by the party to allege that the BJP offered money and the ministerial berth to him for cross-voting during the floor test in the Assembly. The Congress had released three audio tapes in the run-up to the floor test, claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs by offering 'blandishments' so that the BS Yeddyurappa government is saved. Kumaraswamy was invited to form the government after B S Yeddyurappa of the BJP on May 19 stepped down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the state assembly as the BJP fell short of numbers. The May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls threw up a hung Assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats. The Congress was next with 78 and the JD(S) followed with 37. The BSP has one MLA and two seats went to Independents. Here are the latest developments related to the formation of government in Karnataka: 1. Difficult times ahead, says KPCC chief ahead of JD(S)-Congress govt formation in Karnataka: As the stage is set for JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy to become the next chief minister of Karnataka, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara on Monday said difficult times were ahead, but there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power in the southern state. He said he understood the sentiments of many who were averse to a tie-up between the Congress and JD(S). However, the need to keep communal forces away from power made the Congress lend support to JD(S), Parameshwara said.
"I do understand the sentiments of many people that we should not have gone with the JD(S). But there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power again in Karnataka. Keeping this in mind, our seniors took a decision to support the JD(S). We all must accept their decision," he said. Humpe horse trading ka aarop lagaya hai, lekin Congress ne poora ka poora astabal (stable) bech khaya hai. We had the right, so we claimed for it (to form the govt): BJP President Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/w7XXAIZ9I3 The Congress had released three audio tapes in run up to the floor test, claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs by offering 'blandishments' so that the BS Yeddyurappa government is saved. One of the audio tapes released by the party allegedly had a conversation between Hebbar's wife and BJP leaders, who allegedly offered money and ministerial post to woo him to vote for the BJP. However, in a Facebook post in Kanadda, Hebbar today questioned the authenticity of the audio clip, saying her wife did not receive any such call. 5. Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with Kumaraswamy: Top Congress leaders briefed party president Rahul Gandhi today about the latest political developments in Karnataka, before the crucial deliberations on power-sharing arrangement with JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.
"I do understand the sentiments of many people that we should not have gone with the JD(S). But there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power again in Karnataka. Keeping this in mind, our seniors took a decision to support the JD(S). We all must accept their decision," he said.2. Kumaraswamy arrives in Delhi, to meet Sonia, Rahul: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy arrived in the national capital today and is likely to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to discuss the power-sharing arrangement. During his meeting with Congress leaders, Kumaraswamy is likely to finalise the number of ministerial berths a party would get and who would become the deputy chief minister. The JD(S) leader has already indicated that there won't be a rotational arrangement with Congress for the post of the chief minister. According to sources, there is a proposal to have two deputy chief ministers to strike a balance between the two parties. Congress's G Parameshwara is the frontrunner for the deputy chief minister's post. 3. Amit Shah lashes out at Congress: Amit Shah said that BJP is the single-largest party in Karnataka and that the Congress shouldn't celebrate as the mandate was clearly anti-Congress. He said, "BJP is the single largest party in Karnataka, our vote share saw a major increase. The mandate was clearly anti-Congress. What is the Congress celebrating? More than half of their ministers lost, CM lost from one seat. Similarly, why is JDS celebrating? For getting 37 seats?" Further, he termed the Congress-JD(S) combine an unholy alliance. "Congress & JD(S) formed an alliance against the people's mandate. This is what I call an unholy alliance," said Amit Shah. "Congress has falsely claimed that Yeddyurappa ji asked for 7 days, from the Governor, to prove majority. If it was the case, they should have asked for the letter for him. Congress lawyer lied in the Court," said Amit Shah.
The Congress had released three audio tapes in run up to the floor test, claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs by offering 'blandishments' so that the BS Yeddyurappa government is saved.
One of the audio tapes released by the party allegedly had a conversation between Hebbar's wife and BJP leaders, who allegedly offered money and ministerial post to woo him to vote for the BJP.
However, in a Facebook post in Kanadda, Hebbar today questioned the authenticity of the audio clip, saying her wife did not receive any such call. 5. Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with Kumaraswamy: Top Congress leaders briefed party president Rahul Gandhi today about the latest political developments in Karnataka, before the crucial deliberations on power-sharing arrangement with JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.According to party sources, AICC general secretaries Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and K C Venugopal met Gandhi this morning and apprised him about the sense prevailing among the party MLAs in the state. Kumaraswamy is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi later today to finalise the power-sharing arrangement in the southern state. The Congress, which has offered the chief minister's post to Kumaraswamy, is likely to have its deputy chief minister and G Parmeshwara is among the frontrunners. The Congress is also seeking 20 ministerial berths in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. 6. Kumaraswamy trashed resentment within Congress over alliance: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy on Monday refuted the reports of resentment within the Congress party over its alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S), while calling it bogus and fake. "Who told you? This is all bogus and fake news. This is not true," Kumaraswamy told ANI. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said that the party is happy being in an alliance with the JD(S). Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "We are 100 percent happy. There is give and take policy is there, even in Bengaluru's Municipal Corporation alliance is functioning smoothly for 3 years." "Of course some people in both parties will have to sacrifice, as all can't become ministers," he added. 7. Cauvery water row: Kumaraswamy asks Rajinikanth to visit Karnataka: After actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth demanded Karnataka to release Cauvery river water for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy on Monday invited the superstar to the state to see the conditions of reservoirs, where water is not sufficient. "I have invited Rajinikanth to come here and look at the condition of our reservoirs, water is not sufficient. I am sure he will understand," Kumaraswamy told ANI. Reportedly, Rajinikanth had asked the new government in Karnataka to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery river water as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict. ALSO READ: Kejriwal to attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony 8. Swallowed bitter pills for a secular government in Karnataka, says Congress: Senior Congress leader from Karnataka, D K Shivakumar on Monday said that the Congress party and the Janata Dal (Secular) had to sort out their differences for the sake of forming a secular government in Karnataka. Admitting that the Congress and the JD(S) were at loggerheads before the Karnataka state assembly polls, Shivakumar told ANI, "In politics, I have been fighting against the Gowdas since 1985.
In the last parliamentary election and assembly election against them, I won against his son, I won against his daughter-in-law. A lot of politics have been played. Lots of cases were also registered. But in the interests of the nation and party, we need a secular government in Karnataka.""Rahul Gandhi has taken a decision that there should be a secular government here. That is what the entire country needs and that is why we have taken this stand (alliance with JD-S). I had to swallow all this bitterness since this is my duty," he added.
Asked if the Congress-JD(S) government would complete a full term, Shivakumar said he could not answer the question as the party had various issues and options before them.
8. Kumaraswamy's swearing-in a chance for building Opposition unity: Will JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony serve as another opportunity for cobbling together a unified Opposition, consisting of regional parties, against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP? Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be among the chief ministers of Opposition parties to attend the swearing-in. A TDP leader said attending Kumarswamy's swearing-in would "send the right signal to the nation". Naidu has called for Opposition unity to fight the Modi-led BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress top leadership, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar are also slated to take part in the event. Broad alliance to depend on Congress' flexibility: Top regional leaders have indicated that successful formation of a broad alliance ahead of the 2019 polls will depend on the flexibility of the Congress. While Pawar congratulated Rahul Gandhi for ousting the BJP and described Congress' role as a sensible one, Mamata Banerjee, among the first to call the developments a victory of the regional front, did not mention Gandhi in her message. Meanwhile, senior CPI leader D Raja told news agency PTI that the question of who would lead the front should be kept open. ALSO READ: Karnataka shows what Modi should most fear ahead of 2019 general elections 9. Congress may get two deputy chief ministerial posts: According to sources, Congress may get two deputy chief ministerial posts in the Karnataka government. One of the deputy chief ministers could be a Dalit, probably Karnataka state unit chief G Parameshwara, and the second one may be a Lingayat. This will be done to reach out to the two communities. The Congress is likely to get 20 ministerial berths, while the JD (S) could get 14, including that of the chief minister. ALSO READ: Stock markets in India to bleed more on BJP's Karnataka setback 10. 'We may have lost the battle, but we will win the war': BJP still believes it can make a comeback in Karnataka, thanks to what a party leader described as the inherent contradictions in the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state. The likely consolidation of a section of voters, especially Lingayats, behind the BJP would also help keep the party in pole position in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, its leaders said. Sources said the BJP believes that the Lingayats and a few other groups will further consolidate behind the party in the wake of the JD(S) and the Congress, two "arch rivals", joining hands to keep it out of power.
