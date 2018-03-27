Karnataka election date soon, EC to use VVPAT for EVMs; updates

The Election Commission is set to announce on Tuesday the dates and polling schedule for the to choose the 224 members of the Karnataka Assembly whose tenure ends in May 2018. The polls are being seen politically crucial for the ruling Congress, as well as the BJP, as Karnataka is the only big state where the former is in power after losing a string of Assembly elections to the saffron party in the past few years. The is making a concerted bid to unseat the Besides, the and the BJP, another player in the fray is former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S). Currently, the party holds a simple majority of 123 seats in the 224 constituencies’ strong Karnataka legislative assembly. The holds 44 and the JD(s) has 40 seats respectively. President on Monday asserted there was a "tsunami" in favour of his party which will not only defeat the ruling but also 'uproot' it in the coming assembly polls in Karnataka. "After Gujarat elections, this is my Karnataka trip. Extraordinary enthusiasm is witnessed here. Earlier I was saying it was a wave. Now I say it's a tsunami" Shah said. Coming to Karnataka a day after president Rahul Gandhi ended his fourth round of visit, he said "Rahul Gandhi is touring. He has been saying that government will come in Karnataka. "Since 2014 see the election records," he added citing BJP's winning streak since coming to power at the centre. Highlights: Election Commission press conference * Special arrangements will be made for women. In all 450 polling stations will be managed fully by women: Election Commission * Model Code of Conduct: Model Code of Conduct for the elections will come into effect immediately. Eco-friendly material should be used for all propaganda exercise. Use of loudspeakers will be regulated so that people can sleep at night. Loudspeakers won't be allowed from 10 pm to 6 am, says CEC Om Prakash Rawat. * Commission has decided to deploy CRPF to ensure people refrain from indulging in violent activities: CEC * VVPAT will be there for all EVMs in this election: CEC Om Prakash Rawat * Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that the total number of electorate in Karnataka is 4.96 crores. "Total number of polling stations in the state is 56,696 which is an increase of 9 percent from last Assembly elections," Rawat said. * The EC has now promised "accessible polls" in Karnataka. A voter guide will be given to each household, the Election Commission has said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a rally in Mangaluru, Karnataka. After the BJP's win in the assembly polls in the northeastern states, Mr Adityanath had said that the 'lotus' will now bloom in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha, thanks to the development-oriented policies of the prime minister and his good governance, and the guidance of the party chief Here are a few things you must know about 2018 1) Siddaramaiah govt has announced minority status to the Lingayat community: The Karnataka government recently accorded a minority status to the Lingayat community. This came days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government accepted the suggestions of the Nagamohan Das committee to grant a separate religion status to the Lingayats. The decision, taken ahead of the state Assembly election, was criticised by the Veerashaiva Lingayat Samanvaya Samiti and termed as politically motivated. The Lingayats owe loyalty to the social reform movement of the 12th century, initiated by Basaveshwara. Living mostly in North Karnataka, this community is believed to constitute 17 per cent of the state's population which makes them a key political catchment for parties. ALSO READ: Siddaramaiah govt announces minority status to Lingayats community 2) Karnataka Assembly election significance: The 2018 are important the party, currently in power in the state, as this is the last big state where it is still in power after losing a string of Assembly elections to the in the past few years. It is also important for the BJP, which will be trying to unseat the and push its call for Çongress-mukt Bharat'. 3) Seven former JDS MLAs join in Karnataka: In a blow to JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, seven party rebel former MLAs on Sunday joined the ruling in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. The rebel MLAs had resigned from Karnataka legislative assembly on Saturday, a day after they cross-voted in favour of the candidates in the March 23 Rajya Sabha biennial election in the state. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Chaluvaraya Swamy, Iqbal Ansari, Balakrishna, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Bheema Nayak and Akhanda Srinivas Murthy were welcomed into the party fold by Gandhi at a public rally here in the poll-bound Karnataka. Along with them, former JDS MLCs M C Nanaiah, Sarovar Srinivas and B Ramakrishna also joined the The massive turnout in Mysuru, & every district travelled so far as part of the #JanaAashirwadaYatre, is testament to the public mood in the state. Karnataka is sure to lead the way for a resurgence of democratic, secular & inclusive politics under @INCIndia across the country. pic.twitter.com/OO5oPOiFFc — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 26, 2018 4) Different regions and historical voting trends: In Karnataka, the 2008 assembly elections was won by comfortably with 110 seats, whereas the 2013 assembly elections was swept by the by winning 122 seats. The alternating results and trends may suggest that any party is capable of performing well throughout the state on their given day. Karnataka is divided into 30 districts and 4 administrative divisions and this geography of Karnataka is contained within 6 distinct regions. Different factors make these 6 regions conducive for one party whereas unfavourable to others. Coastal region: The coastal region of Karnataka is a stronghold Old Mysore region - All the three primary political outfits the BJP, and JD(S) have somewhat equal influence in the Old Mysore region of the state. Bangalore region - In the Bangalore region the has historically done well Mumbai-Karnataka region - The Mumbai-Karnataka region is dominated by the Lingayat community who have their inclination towards the Hyderabad-Karnataka region - The Hyderabad-Karnataka region of the state is also dominated by the Lingayats and Reddy brothers, both of which are traditionally supporters. Thus has an advantage here as well, but Mallikarjun Kharge a prominent backward class leader of the and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha belongs to the said region too. This will ensure advantage on many seats which have sizeable votes from the backward community. Central Karnataka - In Central Karnataka both the and the are expecting to perform well. To understand this better click HERE 5) sees " tsunami" coming in Karnataka: asserted there was a "tsunami" in favour of his party which will not only defeat the ruling but also 'uproot' it in the coming assembly polls in Karnataka. He also lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government on multiple fronts, saying it had distanced itself from the people. "After Gujarat elections, this is my Karnataka trip. Extraordinary enthusiasm is witnessed here. Earlier I was saying it was a wave. Now I say it's a tsunami" Shah said. 6) 60 lakh new voters enrolled as new voters across Karnataka in February In February, chief electoral officer had announced that nearly 60 lakh people have enrolled as new voters across Karnataka ahead of the 15th Assembly elections, due in early May. "The number of new voters across the state has increased by 60 lakh, taking the total number of the electorate to 4.96 crore as per the tentative electoral rolls as against 4.36 crore voters in 2013 assembly elections," state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar said. According to the tentative electoral rolls, the number of male voters is 2.51 crore and female voters 2.44 crore. 7) asks Shah, Yeddyurappa to clear stand on Lingayat minority status: asked the to make its stand clear on the Karnataka Cabinet's decision to recommend religious minority status to Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat communities, after the saffron party accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of "playing with fire" for vote bank politics. Congress's communications in charge Randeep Surjewala said the issue should not be linked with elections or the political process. "It is inappropriate to link the decision of Karnataka government viz-a-viz declaration of Lingayat Samaj as a minority community to the political processes," he told reporters. Surjewala asked chief and the party's state unit president B S Yeddyurappa to clarify whether they are in favour of the decision or against it. "You need to clarify and come out clearly. Do not hunt with the hare. That is why we have clearly said the sinister propaganda of on this issue is condemnable. I’m overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and affection of the crowds at our public interactions in Karnataka over the past couple of days. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Here’s a short video with some highlights from the #JanaAashirwadaYatre pic.twitter.com/lat9HmRvJr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2018 8) 'Lingayat move aimed at preventing Yeddyurappa from becoming CM': said that the Siddaramaiah government's move to accord separate religious minority status to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats was aimed at preventing B S Yeddyurappa from becoming Chief Minister. "This Siddaramaiah government has brought this proposal, not because it has a love for Lingayats, but to prevent Yeddyurappa from becoming Chief Minister," he said addressing a Coconut Growers Convention here, as he began his two-day tour of election-bound Karnataka. "I want to tell Karnataka people that if wins a majority, we will make Yeddyurappa Chief Minister," he added. Yeddyurappa is considered a Lingayat strongman.

9) visits 110-year-old Lingayat seer Sri Shivakumara Swami: Shah on Monday began his two-day tour of Karnataka by visiting and seeking blessings of Sri Shivakumara Swami of Siddhaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, a revered seer of the Lingayat community. Shah's meeting with the seer is being seen as an attempt to reach out to the Lingayats/Veeshaivas, who are numerically and politically powerful in the state and form a major voter base for the The visit assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the Siddaramaiah government's move to recommend to the Centre to accord a religious minority tag to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats in an attempt to wean away a section of them from the