Karnataka Elections 2018: Fresh Faces To Lead Congress

This April-May period is set to witness the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections in 224 constituencies to elect their respective members. Karnataka Assembly tenure ends in May 2018.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving ahead with its Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivarthana rally, which went on for seventy five days across the entire state lead by the state president, Y.S Yeddyurappa. The rally came to its end on February 8, 2018, covering all the constituents in Karnataka. The core aim of the under the guidance of the Prime Minister is to liberate Karnataka from the dynasty rule of the inefficient The Prime Minister wants to put a permanent end to corruption and dirty politics. He said that the entire world is busy with ease of doing business, while the is busy with ease of doing murders.” “Anyone who criticizes the government will pay with death.” This implies that the will be amassing votes thriving on the brand image of the Prime Minister Narendre Modi by having him as the mascot of their elections campaign. The chief minister seems to be shrewd in engaging the Prime Minister.



As the elections in Karnataka are taking its breath taking twists, there were two polls conducted by the in Karnataka, having the polls ahead. The results were very shocking. At least 30 MLAs in the may not get the tickets this year. There are bleak chances of their winning. The High-command seriously reviews this issue and they would take a final call on the party ticket to be given or not. There is a high possibility that these sitting MLAs may not get the ticket. Fresh faces could be given party tickets and roped into the party.



The state and the center are discussing this matter. Mr. Rahul Gandhi is of the opinion that Karnataka should take Fresh faces. The CM Mr. Siddaramaiah says that winning or not winning is just a chance. Considering a fresh face may be a risk. The high command will take a final decision on this issue on this March 28 and 29. As a preliminary, Mr. Madhu Sudhan Misry analyzed the constituencies where the lost in the past.