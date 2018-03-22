Karnataka Elections 2018: Lingayat, newest religion in the state

The Karnataka state government approved a distinct entity for community. This decision will have a strong impact on the coming elections as is a strong community in terms of numbers. After three hours of marathon discussion, the Karnataka government took this decision. The seers met Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Siddaramaiah and requested him to execute the report prepared by a committee that discussed having a separate legal status for this religious community. The community is led by Mr. Gadag-based Tontadarya Mutt's Siddalinga Swami, met the Chief Minister Mr. Siddaramaiah on last Sunday at his residence. The decision came a day after Siddalinga Swami met Mr. Siddaramaiah. This community comprises 17% of Karnataka population. This group gave a strong support to BJP in the past.



The demand for a separate status for Lingayats surfaced from a politically strong group. Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha demanded a separate religious status claiming that Veeerasaiva and Lingayats are the same. However, Lingayats have a different opinion that, Veerasaiva is one of the seven sects of Shaivas, which is a part of Hinduism. Some Lingayats also made a statement that they were open to get Veerashaiva under their umbrella, but they will not compromise on the nomenclature of Lingayats.



A seven member committee was formed by the Karnataka which was headed by a retired high court judge Mr H.N.Nagamohan Das. They submitted a report on 2nd March. They gave a report that Lingayats in Karnataka may be considered as a religious minority.



The and Veerashaiva community owns their origin to the 12th century. It was initiated by a social movement led by Basaveshwara. This religious community has a substantial presence in Karnataka, especially North Karnataka.



The Bharatiya Janata Party maintained a standpoint and a diplomacy to keep away from the issue of giving a separate religious entity to Lingayats. Mr Siddaramaiah faced an allegation that he separated the religious communities for political benefits. The elections are coming soon in the next year in April/May.



The state BJP chief, Y.S. Yeddurappa earlier made statements that the government would not allow the division of the community. However, the chief Minister Mr Siddaramaiah took a decision for political mileage.

