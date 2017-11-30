SMEs: The blind side of Gujarat model

The key economic parameters of Gujarat show the state has done well with capital-intensive industries but needs to focus more on small enterprises and some key social indicators. The state, set to see Assembly elections on December 9 & 14, helped fuel Narendra Modi’s rise to the national arena, riding on a much touted Gujarat Model.

But, this model might not hold water when parameters are compared with similar industrialised states. Gujarat produces 7-7.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and is ranked fifth (among 29 states) in per capita income. It ...