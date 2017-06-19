Big NPAs offer insolvency professionals a Rs 2,500-cr biz prospect

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) move to push 12 large non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banking system into the insolvency process has created a massive business opportunity of up to Rs 2,500 crore for insolvency professionals. To put the numbers in perspective, the RBI list comprises four companies with dues of over Rs 35,000 crore each. Even if one puts together all the few hundred cases handled by the six-month old framework, it would be a struggle to cross Rs 20,000 crore. While the huge influx is likely to test the capacity of most players who are ...