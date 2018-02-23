Cash still king as circulation at 99% of pre-demonetisation level: RBI data

Almost a year after the drive, the in circulation, as on 16 February 2018, stood at Rs 17.78 trillion (Rs 17.78 lakh crore), according to a Live Mint report. Before November 8, 2016, the total with the Indian public, according to RBI data, was Rs 17.97 trillion. The drive sucked Rs 14.48 trillion out of the system. This means that as of 16 February, 99.94 per cent of the is back in circulation.

During a short span from November 9 to December 31, 2016, the Reserve Bank pumped in 23.8 billion pieces of bank notes into circulation aggregating Rs 5,540 billion in value.

Nearly half the notes circulated by the during the first nine months of 2017-18 were of smaller denomination, such as Rs 200, Rs 100 and below. This is in line with the government's move to push digitisation and encourage people to do digital banking for high-value transfers.

As on June 16, 2017, the in circulation stood at Rs 15.29 trillion (Rs 15.29 lakh crore), or 86.2 per cent of the pre- level, according to a Business Standard report.