PNB scam: Fraud by Nirav Modi, Choksi widens to $2 bn; top 10 developments

The massive (PNB) fraud just got bigger, with the scam-hit lender saying that the fraud allegedly perpetrated by absconding businessman and his uncle may be worth around $2 billion, over $204 million more than the previous estimate. Meanwhile, the key accused in the alleged scam -- Modi, his wife Ami, and Choksi -- on Monday skipped their scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai. The ED will also be looking for information about Modi and Choksi's assets in six foreign countries. The hunt for their foreign assets is set to expand. Further, the ED has summoned Managing Director & CEO Sunil Mehta in connection with the banking scam. Faced with mounting pressure from the political Opposition, the Narendra Modi-led central government is also considering fast-tracking the draft fugitive economic offenders Bill. The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday said it questioned PNB Executive Director K V Brahmaji Rao, two general managers, and a retired official in connection with its probe into the multi-billion fraud. Here are the top 10 developments regarding the massive banking scam that has hit PNB: 1) FinMin sets 15-day deadline for banks: According to news agencies, Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said there was a 15-day deadline for PSBs to take pre-emptive action and identify gaps to gear up for rising operational and technological risks. In this time, PSBs would have to learn from best practices and pinpoint strategies, including technological solutions. Further, PSBs would have time to clear the accountability of senior functionaries within this deadline. 15-day deadline for PSBs to take pre-emptive action & identify gaps to gear up for rising operational, tech risks, to learn from best practices & pinpoint strategies incl tech solutions & to clear accountability of senior functionaries: Rajiv Kumar,Secy,Dept of Financial Services pic.twitter.com/GU4QhwfauF — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018 2) PNB says scam may cost bank Rs 13 bn more: Scam-hit PNB on Monday said that the amount of fraudulent transactions could be Rs 13 billion (Rs 1,300 crore) more than the current estimate of about Rs 114 billion (Rs 11,400 crore). In a filing to the BSE late on Monday night, the bank said the amount of unauthorised transactions could go up by more than Rs 13 billion (Rs 1,300 crore). 3) Key papers seized by CBI: "Crucial documents" related to the case have been seized by CBI from the premises of Mumbai-based law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM). A CBI official confirmed this, saying that the agency had conducted a search operation at the law firm last week in connection with the fraud. The agency, however, clarified that it was not examining the law firm. "The law firm was in possession of some crucial documents, which are highly relevant for our investigation," said the official cited above. "Though the law firm is not officially Nirav Modi's legal advisor, we have found some links indicating that CAM was given some mandate, which was called off when the scam broke out," said the official. 4) Bill to seize assets of defaulters fleeing India fast-tracked: In bad news for absconders like Nirav Modi, the Modi government is considering fast-tracking the draft fugitive economic offenders Bill.

The draft law might soon be placed before the Cabinet before being tabled in Parliament. Further, the draft Bill has the law ministry's approval.