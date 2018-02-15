PNB fraud to impact other banks, increase their bad loans provisions

The at are likely to hit the books of other lenders as well. Doubts about similar fraudulent practices at other were gathering steam, analysts said. The impact of the fraud will extend to counter parties (lenders), hit their asset qualities and increase provisions for bad loans. Most bankers said the entire liability would fall on since the letters of understanding (LoUs) availed by Nirav Modi’s companies were issued on behalf of the bank’s Some banks, however, have direct exposure to Nirav Modi’s companies, though they have been standard assets so far. Bankers said Modi sent LoUs to stating that he would square off all his dues and that his company Firestone Diamond was up for sale. The valuation of the company was Rs 105 billion, he claimed in the letter. But according to a PTI report, the CBI investigation has now expanded to a number of jewellery companies, which could be a cause for concern for The nature of banks’ engagements with jewellery companies was not clear. "Four big jewellers — Gitanjali, Ginni, and — are under scanner. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are looking at their arrangements with various and the end use of money," a senior official of a public sector bank told PTI. Other may not have much to worry though. Source: RBI and Basel-Pillar 3 Disclosures Allahabad Bank has an exposure of Rs 20-22 billion routed through its Hong Kong branch in the fraud. However, the entire exposure is on the bank, and does not relate to the client, confirmed Usha Ananthasubramanian, CEO, Allahabad Bank.

The bank had overdues slated to be paid on January 25 and subsequently on February 5, which were defaulted. ‘We do have exposure to PNB, but it is on the bank and not on the client. The exposure is roughly Rs 20-22 billion,” Ananthasubramanian told Business Standard.

The bank is contemplating corrective action, including tighter auditing and sensitising employees.

Another Kolkata-based bank, UCO Bank, has a direct exposure of around Rs 280 million to The bank also has an indirect exposure to through its Hong Kong branch, confirmed a senior official at the bank.

R K Takkar, managing director and chief executive officer of UCO Bank, could not be reached for comments.

Mumbai-based Dena Bank has a standalone exposure of Rs 50 crore to the company. It is a standard account with Dena Bank, a senior official said.

“The case assumes significance because based on these transactions other had advanced loans to these clients abroad. has also involved the Enforcement Directorate to track the audit trail of the money. This dampens the sentiments around PNB, which had seen a marginal improvement in its asset quality in this quarter," said Jaikishan Parmar, analyst at Angel Broking.