RBI imposes penalty of Rs 30 mn on Axis Bank and Rs 20 mn on IOB

slapped Rs 30-million fine on for flouting norms and Indian Overseas Bank was fined Rs 20 million for breach The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fined private lender for violating RBI’s regulations for assessment of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). The monetary is for non-compliance with the directions issued by on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) in reference to Axis Bank’s financial position as on March 31, 2016.

The also imposed a monetary of Rs 20 million on Indian Overseas Bank for a fraud detected in one of its branches due to failure to comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

The central bank said that it imposed both fines on February 27, 2018. It added that the actions were “based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers”.

The regulator also said that it concluded that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with directions/ guidelines were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary after considering both the banks’ replies as well as the additional information and documents furnished.