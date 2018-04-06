RBI monetary policy: Strong support to our 'MPC on hold' view, says expert

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to maintain the status quo on rates in the April meeting is no surprise. Continuing with the neutral monetary policy stance was also widely expected. However, the lowering of its forecast trajectory by the central bank and the tone of the statement, which is dovish in our opinion, came in as a strong support for our view of the status quo on the during 2018.

Indeed, the revision in the RBI’s forecast is notable, especially given that the previous set of forecasts was published just two months back. The central bank’s projected trajectory is now closer to our forecasts, but is still higher. The RBI now expects CPI to be in the range of 4.7-5.1 per cent during H1 2018-19 (previously: 5.1-5.6 per cent) and to ease further to average 4.4 per cent during H2 (previously: 4.5-4.6 per cent). The RBI flagged several risks to its baseline outlook, including the impact of the hike in MSPs for agricultural products, rise in house rent allowance (HRA) for state government employees, fiscal slippage at central and state level, risks around monsoon rainfall, and recent volatility in prices. While none of these risks can be ignored, our baseline scenario continues to be that of CPI averaging a mere 4.2 per cent during H2 2018-19.





Given that the action will likely remain data-dependent and our expectation of CPI averaging a benign 4.6 per cent during 2018-19 and a particularly soft 4.2 per cent during H2 of 2018-19, we feel the case for a long phase of status quo on the policy rates remains compelling. Admittedly, CPI will likely rise during the April-June quarter, peaking at around 5.5 per cent y-o-y. However, the transient uptick in would primarily be a reflection of statistical factors rather than of genuine inflationary pressures.

While the will likely stay alert to further upside risks to the trajectory, we expect it to remain mindful as well of not stifling growth at the current nascent stage of recovery. While growth momentum appears to have strengthened, the uptick in GDP prints needs careful interpretation. We feel persistent low capacity utilisation (71-74 per cent), weak private capex and a low base (sub-7 per cent GDP growth during recent years) should pre-empt overheating concerns. Against that backdrop, we see the April statement as another strong reinforcement to our “ on hold” view.