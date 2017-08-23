RBI should not step into day-to-day activities of banks: Subbarao

Former (RBI) on Wednesday said the banking regulator should not step into day-to-day activities of banks, as it does not have the expertise to manage a bank's business. Subbarao was referring to the May 5 ordinance amending the Banking Regulation Act, which said the central bank has the powers to suggest and even compel to invoke proceedings against defaulters.

Subbarao was speaking at the event of second anniversary celebration of in Kolkata.

has identified 12 accounts representing about 25 per cent of the gross bad loans in the banking system that would be eligible for immediate reference for bankruptcy proceedings.

The former also said the interference was the 'least bad decision' to check the rising NPAs in He added that such extraordinary powers should come with a sunset clause.

"There are problems in giving extraordinary powers because you are getting involved into day-to-day business of Also, is known for its integrity and professionalism and its integrity gets affected," he said.

"It is the least bad decision. The government should have put a sunset clause, so that it becomes clear that this is an extraordinary measure," he added.

Further, the former also said that merger or consolidation of should be based on the parameter of efficiency, and SBI's merger with associate might not have been the most efficient one as it was without any staff cut.

Also, consolidation of is necessary to strengthen the banking system. However, in the process of consolidation, certain must be allowed to die, he added.

"Consolidation should be done keeping in mind the interest of minority shareholders and bring in greater autonomy for You should have the boldness to cut the flab, reduce staff and branches," Subbarao said.

Subbarao also said the actual benefit of demonetisation can only be gauged once the income tax collection as a percentage of GDP increases from 5.7 per cent to 7.7 per cent in the next three years.

"Income tax collection as a percentage of GDP is at 5.7 per cent at present. It should go up by one per cent this year and by 0.5 per cent a year for the next two years. Unless that happens we can't see cost benefits of demonetisation," he said.