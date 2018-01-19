WhatsApp earnings leak case: Axis Bank appoints agency to help with probe

Private lender Axis Bank has appointed an external agency to probe the alleged leak of its June quarter earnings on social media platform WhatsApp. Sources said the private sector lender had appointed one of the Big Four accounting and audit firms to conduct a free and fair inquiry.

Confirming the development, an Axis Bank spokesperson said, “The matter is under investigation and we are working with one of the leading experts in the field. Based on the outcome of the investigation, appropriate action, if necessary, shall be taken.” Last month, the ...