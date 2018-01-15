Avoid these Simple Training Errors for Maximum Benefits

Many individuals often make the same old mistakes when they first hit the gym. Ignoring the warm-ups and stretches, running on an empty stomach and other such errors will not only prevent one from deriving maximum benefits from their routine but are risky too and may cause injuries and other issues. Mentioned below are some common mistakes that one should avoid making while exercising.



No warm up - The warm-up and helps to awaken the joints and the muscles. Warming up gradually increases the heart rate, it also facilitates transportation of oxygen throughout the body. It also helps prevent injuries, maximise efficiency by putting a person in the right frame of mind before starting the physical activity.



No adequate hydration - Not drinking enough water during training will have a negative impact on the efforts made during the training. Research has shown that a deficit of 1 to 2% of hydration results in a loss of 10% of the performance. Water promotes good sweating and this perspiration facilitates the cooling of the body. also causes loss of focus and in humid conditions can result in a heat stroke. Sports drinks are also a good option to hydrate oneself and recharge the glycogen reserves simultaneously.



Not seeking medical advice - Whether or not one has been in to rigorous physical training before but it is best to seek professional medical advice and a check-up before embarking on the endeavour. This is especially true if the individual suffers from any chronic condition or is of advanced age.



Not being patient - One will not build muscle in a week. Bodybuilding and related sports in general require time, which can be counted in months if not years before obtaining the expected result. If one strives for few weeks and then gives up then surely he will be disappointed. One will require motivation to hang on, even during periods when one is not getting the expected results.



Comparing with others - Every individual is different, some may seem fit, even after weeks of inactivity, others need a lot of workouts before they get the required looks or muscles. Blindly copying others and working too hard may lead to fatigue fractures. The most important thing is to listen to the trainer and to one’s body.



Overtraining and Undertraining - Most times either an individual will put in real long hours or be satisfied with just one average session and be inactive for the rest of the day. Doing 3 or 4 hours of training in a row will not speed up the results. After about an hour of training at good intensity, the testosterone level drops and the level of cortisol increases, which is bad for the body. A good session should last between 30 and 60 minutes, depending on the intensity. Even if one has had a satisfactory workout in the day, to maximize the benefits consider staying active. Go for the stairs instead of the elevator, make the most of walking on foot.



Not varying the sessions - If one does the same sessions and routines every week, the same days of the week, the progress will quickly stagnate. The human body quickly gets used to the tensions one puts it to. In order to make training more effective, one will have to surprise the body, by working different exercises and different combinations. Do not hesitate to ask a coach for help in setting up your program.



Stopping intake of carbs completely - Often, when one starts to train for the purpose of losing weight and gaining muscle mass, one slows down his consumption of carbohydrates. One should know that totally banning a group of foods is not a good option as this will generate deficiencies. If you completely remove the carbohydrates from your menus to lose weight faster, you will instead lose energy, which will slow down the training. Go slow but do not completely eliminate carbs from one’s diet. Also do not hesitate to seek the advice of a dietician.



Training on an empty stomach - can be dangerous because without energy inputs, the body will no longer have the necessary reserves to perform. Many believe, wrongly, that helps to destock fat and therefore lose weight. On the contrary this will motivate the body to store even more fat. Indeed, the body will tend to increase its reserves of fatty acids during the next meals to overcome this sudden deprivation.



Neglecting breathing - Breathing well is essential when one trains. The breath is the key to performance since the different organs of the human body and muscles need oxygen to function properly. During physical exertion, ventral breathing should be favoured compared to breathing through the chest. The latter will not use the full capacity of your lungs and you will be tired more quickly.



Inappropriate clothing - Sportswear and accessories play a vital role in the performance and safety of the athlete. Badly fitted clothing will have a negative impact on the training. Too tight clothes will disrupt the blood circulation and therefore the oxygenation of the muscles.



