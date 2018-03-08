Better withstand Chemotherapy with these Natural Food Items

With the growing instances of cancer nowadays an increasing number of people have to undergo In treatment of many types of cancer becomes extremely essential and unavoidable. Undergoing is tough; it tires the body and causes many side effects. The primary side effects of are fatigue, nausea, vomiting, constipation and more. There are few natural ways using which a person can gain relief and better support treatment and optimize its effects. It is recommended that one keeps their oncologist informed and take their consent before opting for any of these natural treatments. Mentioned below are some natural ways to gain relief from side effects of



Ginger – Antioxidant, anti-infectious and anti-nausea, ginger has some really interesting benefits that are useful in oncology. It is recommended to consume 5 to 10 grams of freshly grated ginger per day which corresponds to 1 or 2 grams of dry ginger. If one finds the taste repelling, one can also opt for ginger capsules available in the pharmacies, in the said case do check the amount of dry extract on the label.



Probiotics – To restore the intestinal flora disturbed by and associated treatments, probiotics are very useful. Given the wide variety of products available on the market, choose probiotics formulas with 3 to 5 different bacteria. Ideally, probiotics are to be taken daily, in the morning on an empty stomach, for the duration of the and up to two months after the end of the same.



Chlorophyll – This natural remedy will help the body at different levels: improved intestinal comfort and transit, increased oxygenation and help to cleanse the body of toxins. Only magnesium holds all these properties. is to be taken for the duration of the and up to two months after the end of the same. In principle, it is recommended to take 2 capsules 15 minutes before dinner or at bedtime.



Desmodium – is the protector of liver cells. This plant of African origin helps reduce nausea and improve recovery after treatment. It is to be used from the day before undergoing till 7 to 10 days after the same. Boil around 7-8 grams of per day in a liter of water for 15 minutes and consume the same in 2 or 3 doses in a day.



Echinacea – is often used for its anti-infective properties during and after Many studies have shown that this plant stimulates the white blood cells responsible for the defense against microbes. Consume about 1 gram of dry root per day in herbal tea or in the form of dry extract in capsules.



Baking soda – is often a source of mouth ulcers and mucositis, which is painful inflammation of the mouth. Regularly rinsing one’s mouth with dietary sodium bicarbonate can help provide relief. Dilute 1 teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water and use as mouthwash 2 to 3 times a day after brushing your teeth. It has also been seen that sucking on ice cubes during infusion of can reduce the discomforts, thus one can also talk to the oncologist about the same.



Propolis – or bee glue supports white and red blood cells. It is also a natural anti-infective and an antibiotic. helps protect the patient from infections and surrounding viruses. is both available as capsules and in liquid form in pharmacies.



Grifola Frondosa – are medicinal mushrooms that are also known as Maitake Mushroom. They are immunity booster, adaptogenic and neuroprotective and help potentiate the effects of Pure maïtake is available in capsule form, for dosages do consult your doctor.



