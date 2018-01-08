Get Rid of Eye-Bags and Dark Circles Naturally

Dark circles and eye-bags are often hard to get rid of. For long it was believed that lack of sleep is the primary reason for dark circles but now we understand that may not be the case entirely. There are many products available in the market exclusively for the said problems; also many anti-aging products claim to provide relief from under eye dark circles. Often dark circles are accompanied by sagging under-eye skin, the condition is known as puffiness. Although under eye dark circles are not exactly a hazard but they may impact one’s look and hence confidence negatively. Most common reasons why one may be suffering from under eye dark circles and eye-bags are aging, hormones, some medications, certain allergies, pigmentation, edema, and more.



Causes for Dark Circles and Eye-Bags

Dark circles under one's eyes may appear because of hyperpigmentation or because of one having thin skin around the eyes. Dark circles are also linked to and other Causes of dark circles may be varied but the common factor with the all causes is mostly the difference in the thickness of the skin around the eyes called the periorbital area. On most parts of the body, the skin is between 2 and 3 mm thick. However, under the eyes, the skin is around 0.5 mm thick. Thinner skin means the blood vessels under the skin are more visible to the naked eye, giving your skin a different color tone. Now the skin and the tissue directly under the outer layer of the skin, called the subcutaneous tissue, allow only blue or purple coloured wavelengths to pass. This is one of the reasons that dark circles appear under one's eyes. Also there are more chances of someone distinguishing and noticing the different colour shade of the veins under the eyes, than on the other parts of the body where the skin is thicker.



Types of Dark Circles

Not all dark circles are equal; different are mostly distinguished on the basis of their causes. Although it’s the most common reason but not all dark circles are due to the visibility of the veins through the skin. The second most common reason why dark circles are caused is under the eyes. Due to increased melanin production in the skin under the eyes one may get under eyes dark circles. Dark circles under the eyes can also be caused by the oxidation of the blood that leaks from the blood vessels around the eyes. Blood release and oxidation cause not only dark circles but also and bags under the eyes.



Prevention and Treatment of Dark Circles and Eye-Bags Naturally

Although dark circles and eye-bags are generally harmless but it won’t be surprising if someone especially women may wish to get rid of them. There are several natural prevention methods and treatments that one may use:



- Smoke from cigarette and also from generic pollution can cause damage to skin around the eyes. On the other hand alcohol causes dehydration of the skin causing skin damage thus dark circles.

- Skin under the eyes is thin and is prone to blood leakage. Due to frequent rubbing the skin may lose its elasticity which can be a contributing factor to the appearance of dark circles.



- Keeping your makeup overnight may increase the irritation of the sensitive tissues of the eye. But rubbing your eyes every night to remove makeup can also cause inflammation of the eye area. Thus use a gentle make-up remover that you can wash over your eyes. Also allergies from makeup or otherwise can damage to the sensitive area around the eyes.



- Wear good quality sunglasses when you are outdoors. They protect both your eyes from the sun and the fragile skin around the eyes. Prefer wide, wraparound lenses that protect the skin on both sides of your eyes.

- has anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Just dab a small amount on the skin around your eyes before going to bed and let it work all night.



Slices of Cucumber - Used for a long time in spas and for eye care, these small slices of paradise will help reduce puffiness through their skin-lightening properties and anti-inflammatory effects. Thick slices of cold cucumber on your eyes for 10 minutes at the end of a long day are revitalizing.



- Dab it on the skin around your eyes before going to bed and let it work all night. Rinse quickly with water in the morning.



- Sprinkle some turmeric in a little fermented milk and soak two large pieces of cotton in this mixture. Place cotton on your eyes for 15 minutes. Repeat five times a week. Fermented milk tightens the blood vessels and turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties.



- If the dark circles are due to excess pigments, you can try lightening your skin with the juice of a potato or a tomato. Dip cotton in the juice and put them on your dark circles for 10 minutes, then rinse off.

