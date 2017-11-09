Most Effective Herbal and Natural Remedies

An increasing number of people are trying to avoid chemicals and thus are turning towards natural and herbal alternatives. In case of common ailments there are many benefits that natural, herbal and provide when compared to popping pills. The biggest advantage of natural healing techniques is that of no side effects. Chemical medications bring along issues such as dependency, risk of complications and side effects. Other benefits of natural include that they are cheaper, safer and in many a cases they work better. Many a times allopathic medicines actually help provide relief and treat only symptoms, whereas cure and heal ailments from their roots. Nature has blessed us with many natural herbs and food items with medicinal and healing properties. So, what are the most effective natural cures and for some common ailments?



Turmeric for Wounds and Inflammations: Due to its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties turmeric has been used in case of wounds and cuts since time immemorial. It not only helps ease the pain but also helps the wound to heal faster and without any infections.



Ginger for Nausea: Ginger is one of the best home remedy for nausea. Along with providing relief from nausea it also helps improves absorption and sooth the stomach. Ginger tea is recommended to pregnant ladies to ease nausea. Children are made to chew on ginger for the same purpose.



Aloe Vera for Skin Problems: Aloe Vera contains Auxin and Gibberellins. These ingredients help fight skin inflammation and other chronic skin problems. Aloe Vera acts as a natural moisturizer and also helps fight aging of the skin. It is also useful in cases of sunburns and stretch marks.



Eucalyptus for Nasal Congestion: Eucalyptus oil when steam inhaled reduces nasal blockages hence is useful to ease nasal and sinus congestion. Eucalyptus oil contains an ingredient called cineole which is useful in providing relief from acute sinusitis.



Olive Oil for Constipation: Usage of olive oil provides relief from constipation. People with problem of constipation should use extra virgin olive oil in their daily cooking. Olive oil can also be used as salad dressing or can be consumed by mixing spoonful in a glass of orange juice or warm milk.



Honey and Lemon for Cough: Drinking warm lemon water mixed with honey helps sooth the throat and provides relief from cough. Honey contains antibacterial properties that helps fight cough-causing Also sweetness of honey stimulates the salivary glands thus clearing airways. Honey also restricts further formation of mucus. Lemon on the other hand helps loosens mucus and also clears the airways.



Basil for Acidity: Basil leaves are very helpful in case of because of their soothing property. They decrease gas formation, help in digestion and increase production of mucous that helps in case of acidity. Individuals can either chew on 4-5 basil leaves or add them to tea or water and consume it in case of acidity.



Apple Cider Vinegar for Dandruff: Usage of apple cider vinegar is one of the best ways to get rid of dandruff. Apple cider vinegar consists of ingredients with antibacterial anti-inflammatory properties that help destroy dandruff causing and fungus. Apple cider vinegar also helps moisturise the scalp and open clogged hair follicles.



Tea Tree for Acne: Tea Tree Oil diluted to below 5% can help fight acne outbreaks. Depending upon the skin type using higher concentration of the oil may in fact result in dry skin thus triggering acne.

Clove for Toothache: Clove or clove oil can provide instant relief from Cloves contain Eugenol which has antibacterial properties and which also acts as a natural anesthetic that numbs the nerves and provides relief in case of

